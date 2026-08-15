Avengers Doomsday D23 trailer: Doctor Doom unleashes Sentinels as Steve Rogers faces a brutal return

Marvel Studios has released a new trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, offering its darkest look yet at Robert Downey Jr’s Doctor Doom and revealing the scale of the threat facing the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Avengers Doomsday D23 trailer out Shown during Disney’s D23 fan event, the footage centres on Victor von Doom and suggests that personal tragedy has helped drive his transformation into one of the MCU’s most formidable villains. The trailer features a tearful Sue Storm reflecting on what Victor has become, describing him as "broken."

Doom’s apparent revenge is set against images of a devastated city and a group of heroes who appear increasingly helpless. Among those shown are Magneto, Gambit, Steve Rogers and other returning characters, while Reed Richards confronts Victor over the destruction around them.

"Victor, did you do this?" Reed asks.

"All of you have lived stolen lives," Doom replies. "But now you must give them back."

The confrontation escalates when Doom leaps from a building and lands with seemingly effortless force. Thor attempts to stop him, but Doom swats him away with ease, reinforcing the film's portrayal of the villain as a threat capable of overwhelming even the MCU's most powerful heroes.

Doom then raises an army of Sentinels before declaring, "Hell answers to me, for I am Doom."

The trailer marks another major step in Marvel's build-up to the film, which is being directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. The brothers previously helmed Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

The film brings together characters from several corners of Marvel's cinematic history. Alongside Downey's Doom and Chris Evans' Steve Rogers, the cast includes Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man and Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson. Returning X-Men characters include Ian McKellen as Magneto and Patrick Stewart as Professor X.

More about Chris Evans' return as Steve Rogers For Evans, the film represents Steve Rogers' first MCU appearance since Avengers: Endgame in 2019. Rogers' story appeared to have reached a conclusion in Endgame, when he travelled back in time and ultimately returned as an elderly man after living a life with Peggy Carter. His return therefore raises questions about what happened to that ending and which version of Steve audiences will see in Doomsday.

Evans has previously described the new chapter as "brutal" for Steve Rogers, while noting that the Russo brothers have a history of putting the character through difficult situations. The actor's return also reunites him with the directors responsible for several of his most significant Captain America and Avengers appearances.

The D23 presentation also featured Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds. Jackman appeared on-screen and jokingly asked to join the cast, while Reynolds participated from off-screen as Deadpool. Marvel did not make clear whether the exchange was purely part of the presentation or a further tease of appearances by Wolverine and Deadpool in the film.

Doom's arrival is particularly significant because Downey is returning to the MCU after concluding his decade-long run as Tony Stark/Iron Man in Endgame. Marvel has instead cast him as Victor von Doom, creating an unusual connection between one of the franchise's most recognisable actors and its next major antagonist. The Russos have previously described Doom as an exceptionally complex Marvel character whose immense power and vulnerabilities offer Downey a substantially different role.