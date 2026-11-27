Marvel fans planning to watch Avengers: Doomsday on the big screen may have to spend more for a premium cinema experience. With the film not getting an IMAX release in India, Infinity Vision has emerged as one of the main large-screen options for viewers.

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However, the format comes with a higher price tag at some cinemas. Tickets for Infinity Vision 3D recliner seats at PVR ICON in Mumbai's Phoenix Palladium were listed at up to ₹1,990 for select shows, according to The Indian Express. The prices are not the same across all cinemas, and the final cost depends on the location, screen and type of seat.

For viewers, the question is simple: how much extra will they have to pay to watch one of Marvel's biggest films in a premium format?

What is Infinity Vision and what does it offer? Infinity Vision is a premium large-format cinema certification introduced for Avengers: Doomsday. It is designed to offer audiences a bigger screen, brighter projection and immersive sound.

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According to PVR INOX Executive Director Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, the certified format requires screens to be at least 50 feet wide. It also has specific projection brightness requirements, with at least 14 foot-lamberts for 2D screenings and six foot-lamberts for 3D screenings. The sound system must support Dolby Atmos or 7.1-channel audio.

The idea is to give audiences a more immersive experience, especially for films with large action sequences and detailed visual effects.

PVR INOX has said that Avengers: Doomsday will be screened across more than 50 per cent of its Infinity Vision screens in India. This means the format will be available at several locations, although the actual number of shows will depend on individual cinemas.

While Avengers: Doomsday is not getting an IMAX release in India, it is worth considering how much fans might have paid if the film had been screened in the format. IMAX tickets for major Hollywood releases are usually priced at a premium over regular screenings, with the final cost depending on the cinema, city and seat.

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However, since Doomsday is not releasing in IMAX in India, there is no confirmed IMAX ticket price for the film. Any figure would only be an estimate, not an actual booking price.

How much are Avengers: Doomsday tickets costing? Ticket prices vary depending on the cinema and the type of screening.

Early listings showed prices starting at around ₹420 for some standard seats, while premium seats and recliners were much more expensive. The Indian Express reported that some Infinity Vision 3D recliner tickets in Mumbai were priced at ₹1,990. Those seats were already sold out for several opening-weekend shows at the time of its report.

This does not mean every Infinity Vision ticket will cost nearly ₹2,000. Prices can differ between cities, cinemas and show timings. Viewers should check the final amount on their booking platform before paying.

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The high prices have not stopped fans from booking tickets. According to PVR INOX, Avengers: Doomsday has already sold more than five lakh tickets for its opening weekend across the cinema chain.

The film will release in Indian theatres on 17 December, a day before its worldwide release. It will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

For fans who want a premium big-screen experience, Infinity Vision is one option to consider. But those looking to save money may want to check the prices of regular screenings as more shows become available. The format is not compulsory, and viewers can choose a screening that fits their budget.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.