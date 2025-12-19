Avengers: Doomsday first teaser hints at return of Chris Evans as Captain America

Washington DC [US], December 19 (ANI): The first teaser trailer of 'Avengers: Doomsday' has been released along with James Cameron's latest release, 'Avatar: Fire and Ash', in theatres. The teaser hinted at the return of Chris Evans as Captain America in Doomsday, reported Variety.

The first teaser trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday" revealed that Steve Rogers, the star-spangled Avenger portrayed by Chris Evans, will return in the next Marvel team-up adventure, set to release on December 18, 2026.

According to the outlet, the teaser, set on a peaceful farm, begins with Steve riding a motorcycle up to his home as a piano rendition of the 'Avengers' theme plays in the background.

Advertisement

His blue helmet is reminiscent of his Captain America costume as he holds a newborn baby in his hand. The teaser ends with "Steve Rogers will return for 'Avengers: Doomsday.'"

A countdown timer begins at the end that's set to expire a year from now when 'Doomsday' hits theatres.

Marvel fans last saw Captain America, the founding Avenger, in the closing moments of 2019's "Avengers: Endgame."

After saving the world from Thanos, Cap makes it his personal mission to return the missing Infinity Stones to their rightful places across time.

After finishing his time-travelling mission, an elderly Steve returns to the main MCU timeline and passes down his red-and-white Vibranium shield to his former sidekick, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), upgrading him from the Falcon to the new Captain America.

Advertisement

After bestowing his shield to Sam, Steve then goes back in time to reunite with his beloved Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell).

Moreover, Evans isn't the only original 'Avengers' star who will be back for 'Doomsday'. Robert Downey Jr is returning to play the ultimate villain, Doctor Doom, in the multiverse-crossing movie.

Other returning heroes include Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Sebastian Stan, Paul Rudd, Tom Hiddleston, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Simu Liu, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Hannah John-Kamen and Lewis Pullman.