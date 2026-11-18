Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday is off to a promising start in India. The film has one month to go before its release on December 17, and it has already crossed the ₹10 crore gross in opening-day advance bookings. According to Sacnilk, the film has approximately sold one lakh tickets across the national multiplex chains of PVR, INOX and Cinepolis within just 19 hours after bookings were open.

Avengers Doomsday India advance booking in India The advance bookings for Avengers Doomsday rolled out at midnight on Tuesday in India. Soon after, the film began trending across social media, including X.

The demand for Avengers Doomsday was reported from the round-the-clock screenings across the country. Reportedly, tickets are still selling out at several locations. Within 24 hours of advance bookings opening, several midnight shows for the opening day were already housefull.

In parts of Mumbai and the National Capital Region (NCR), 4DX tickets for Doomsday were reported to be priced between ₹2,500 and ₹3,000, which also sold out within hours.

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Avengers Doomsday beats Endgame According to Sacnilk, the film's opening-day advance gross has now crossed ₹10 crore even before 24 hours.

By Wednesday morning, trade estimates predicted that advance bookings had exceeded ₹15 crore, reported Hindustan Times.

Going by the report, Doomsday, one of the most anticipated Marvel releases in recent years, is set to give strong competition to Dune: Part Three. Both films would be clashing at the ticket window next month.

Meanwhile, Avengers: Doomsday is already drawing comparisons with other blockbusters, including Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

With its estimated advance booking pace, Doomsday remains ahead of Avengers Endgame, which recorded around ₹8 crore in advance sales during its first 24 hours.

Advance booking prediction Interestingly, advance bookings for earlier Marvel releases typically opened only a week or two before their scheduled release. With Doomsday opening its pre-bookings a month in advance, the pace of sales is likely to slow down in the coming weeks. However, it is expected to pick up sales while inching closer to December 17.

More than 1 lakh tickets sold within 24 hours Shows for Avengers Doomsday are available from 12:01 am to 11:55 pm in India.

According to BookMyShow, more than one lakh tickets were sold on the platform on the first day of the advance bookings. Selected screenings in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Kochi have already reported full occupancy.