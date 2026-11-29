Marvel's upcoming superhero film Avengers: Doomsday is seeing a strong response from Indian moviegoers even before its theatrical release. The film has crossed ₹73.66 crore in advance bookings in India, with nearly 12 lakh tickets sold so far.

Avengers: Doomsday advance bookings in India With 18 days left before its scheduled 17 December release in India, the film has already recorded impressive pre-sales across several languages and cinema formats.

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According to trade tracker Sacnilk's estimates, the total advance booking collection stands at ₹73.66 crore. However, the figure drops to ₹65.11 crore when blocked seats are excluded.

The film has sold approximately 11.98 lakh tickets across 8,725 shows in 308 cinemas across 85 cities. So far, 462 shows have been marked housefull, while 123 shows are completely sold out.

The figures show the strong interest surrounding Marvel's next Avengers film, which brings together several popular characters from different corners of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Day-wise advance booking collection 17 December, the film's opening day in India, has recorded the highest advance booking collection so far. It has earned ₹29.37 crore through pre-sales.

The second day, 18 December, has collected ₹15.93 crore, while 19 December has recorded ₹15.20 crore. The fourth day, 20 December, has added another ₹13.17 crore.

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Together, the first four days have contributed ₹73.66 crore to the film's advance booking collection.

The English version is leading the bookings by a wide margin. It has collected ₹61.25 crore, accounting for around 83% of the total advance sales.

The Hindi version has collected ₹9.34 crore, followed by Tamil at ₹2.70 crore. The Telugu version has recorded ₹37.59 lakh so far.

Among cities, the National Capital Region (NCR) is leading with ₹12.16 crore. Mumbai follows with ₹11.79 crore, while Bengaluru has collected ₹11.11 crore.

Kolkata has recorded ₹4.68 crore, followed by Pune at ₹3.79 crore, Hyderabad at ₹3.70 crore, Chennai at ₹3.53 crore and Kochi at ₹1.98 crore.

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What is Avengers: Doomsday about? Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday is one of Marvel Studios' biggest upcoming projects. The film will bring together characters from different Marvel universes as they face a major threat.

One of the biggest reasons behind the excitement is the return of Robert Downey Jr to the MCU. However, the actor will not be playing Tony Stark or Iron Man this time. He will appear as Victor von Doom, better known as Doctor Doom, one of Marvel Comics' most powerful villains.

Downey's casting was announced at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2024. The Russo brothers, who previously directed Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, are also returning to direct the film.

The film will also see Chris Evans return as Steve Rogers, alongside Chris Hemsworth as Thor and Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, the new Captain America.

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Another major attraction is the arrival of the Fantastic Four and the return of several actors from Fox's X-Men films. The cast includes Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm.

Patrick Stewart will return as Professor X, Ian McKellen as Magneto and James Marsden as Cyclops. Other returning X-Men actors include Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn and Kelsey Grammer.

According to Marvel's official description, heroes from three different universes will be brought together to face a threat unlike anything they have encountered before. The film is expected to play an important role in the larger Multiverse Saga and set the stage for the next Avengers film, Avengers: Secret Wars.

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With the Avengers, Fantastic Four and X-Men coming together, the film has generated considerable interest among Marvel fans.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.