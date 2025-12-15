Avengers Doomsday trailer leak sparks buzz as Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers returns. Internet reacts

Marvel Studios has yet to formally outline its marketing strategy for Avengers: Doomsday, but online speculation has intensified after reports of a leaked teaser began circulating among industry insiders.

Steve Rogers Takes Centre Stage The leaked teaser is said to focus squarely on Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers, suggesting a return that would mark a significant reversal following Avengers: Endgame. The scene reportedly opens with Steve riding a motorcycle before arriving at the quiet house last seen in the closing moments of the 2019 film. Inside, he pauses to look at his old Captain America suit but ultimately chooses not to pick it up, instead lifting his infant child into his arms.

The teaser ends with a title card reading - “Steve Rogers Will Return In Avengers: Doomsday” - followed by a countdown to the film’s release date.

If accurate, the scene hints at a more intimate, emotional approach to reintroducing the character, contrasting sharply with Marvel’s recent large-scale spectacle-driven marketing.

Avengers Doomsday Teaser Trailer #1 Leaked Although the clip itself has not been widely shared, several reliable sources claim to have viewed it, lending credibility to a low-quality video that has spread across social media platforms.

According to those familiar with the footage, the video is not a conventional action-heavy teaser. Instead, it is a short, character-driven scene, reinforcing ongoing reports that Marvel plans to roll out multiple standalone previews focused on individual heroes rather than a single ensemble trailer.

Also Read | Chris Evans welcomes first child with wife Alba Baptista

Evans’ Earlier Comments Resurface The reported return has surprised fans, particularly in light of Evans’ previous statements suggesting he was not involved in the next Avengers instalment. Earlier this year, the actor said:

“I talk to [Robert Downey Jr. and the Russos] all the time,”

“It's where Pedro [Pascal] is right now. I mean, it's sad to be away. It's sad to not be back with the band, but I'm sure they're doing something incredible, and I'm sure it's going to be that much harder when it comes out, and you feel like you weren't invited to the party.”

Those remarks are now being re-examined, with some fans speculating that Evans may have deliberately downplayed his involvement to preserve the impact of a reveal.

A Return to Familiar Ground Reports also suggest that Avengers: Doomsday may sidestep much of the post-Endgame timeline, instead continuing directly from its conclusion. Such a move would align with growing industry chatter that Marvel is refocusing on established characters following mixed audience responses to newer leads introduced during Phase Four and Five.

The film is already confirmed to feature a sprawling ensemble cast, including Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd and Robert Downey Jr. They are joined by Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen and Lewis Pullman.

Also Read | Kevin Feige says Iron Man and Captain America may be recast in future

In a further sign of Marvel’s multiverse ambitions, Avengers: Doomsday will also unite the cast of Fantastic Four: First Steps — Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn — with veteran X-Men actors Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Kelsey Grammer, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, Alan Cumming and Channing Tatum.

Avengers Doomsday Release Date Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo and written by Stephen McFeely, with contributions from Michael Waldron, Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled for a theatrical release on 18 December 2026. It will be followed by Avengers: Secret Wars, slated to arrive on 17 December 2027, positioning the two films as the culmination of Marvel’s current saga.