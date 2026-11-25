Avengers: Doomsday is seeing a strong response from Indian moviegoers even before its release. The Marvel film has collected ₹57.71 crore in gross advance bookings across India, putting it ahead of several major Indian releases in terms of early ticket sales.

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Avengers: Doomsday vs Ramayana advance booking collections The numbers have drawn comparisons with Ramayana: Part 1, which recorded ₹35.11 crore in advance bookings for its seventh day in theatres. However, the two figures cover different periods and should not be treated as a direct comparison of their total advance sales.

One major difference is how quickly the films reached the ₹50 crore mark. Avengers: Doomsday crossed the milestone with 23 days still left before its release. Ramayana, on the other hand, crossed it only during the final week before its theatrical debut.

Avengers: Doomsday crosses ₹ 57 crore before release According to Sacnilk data reported on 24 November, Avengers: Doomsday collected ₹57.71 crore in gross advance bookings in India. This includes blocked seats. Without blocked seats, the collection stood at ₹49.51 crore.

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The film had sold around 9.13 lakh tickets across 8,025 shows. Its advance bookings opened in India on 17 November, almost a month before its scheduled 17 December release.

The English version is leading the demand, contributing ₹48.42 crore to the total. The Hindi version has collected ₹7.37 crore, while the Tamil version has also recorded bookings.

The film's opening day alone has contributed ₹24.32 crore in advance sales. This means a large part of the early demand is coming from people who want to watch it on the first day.

The film crossed the ₹50 crore mark within its first week of advance bookings. It achieved this with more than three weeks still remaining before its release.

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How Ramayana's advance bookings compare Ramayana: Part 1 recorded ₹35.11 crore in advance bookings for its seventh day in theatres, November 11. This was its advance ticket sales for that particular day, not its total pre-release booking collection.

According to Sacnilk, the film sold around 9.93 lakh tickets for that day across 25,284 shows. Its collection stood at ₹29.30 crore after excluding blocked seats.

The Hindi version contributed the largest share of the bookings. The film had already been running in theatres for six days by then, having released on 5 November.

The important comparison is the speed at which the two films reached the ₹50 crore mark. Avengers: Doomsday crossed it around 23 days before release, while Ramayana reached the milestone only in the final week before its 5 November debut.

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How do the ticket prices also play a role The difference in advance booking collections is not only about the number of people buying tickets. Ticket prices and cinema formats also affect how much a film earns before release.

Avengers: Doomsday is seeing strong demand for English-language screenings and premium formats such as IMAX. Some premium cinema tickets have been priced much higher than regular tickets, helping the film collect a large amount even with fewer tickets sold.

For comparison, Avengers: Doomsday had sold around 9.13 lakh tickets across all its advance bookings by 24 November. Ramayana had sold around 9.93 lakh tickets for its seventh day alone. These figures cover different periods, but they show why collections and ticket numbers need to be looked at separately.

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Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday stars Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom and is scheduled to release in India on 17 December.

Ramayana: Part 1, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash.

With more than three weeks left before its release, Avengers: Doomsday still has time to add to its advance booking total. Its final pre-release figures will give a better picture of how it compares with Ramayana and other major Indian releases

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.