Avengers: Doomsday's biggest villain explained: Doctor Doom's comic book origins and MCU future

Robert Downey Jr is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but this time he will not try to build a suit of armour around the world. In Avengers: Doomsday, the actor will take on the role of one of Marvel's most formidable villains - Doctor Doom. But who is that exactly?

Who is Doctor Doom? The casting of RDJ raised questions about the character's comic book origins, his complicated history with the Fantastic Four and what his arrival could possibly mean for the Avengers.

Created by writer Stan Lee and artist Jack Kirby, Doctor Doom made his first ever comic book appearance in Fantastic Four #5 in 1962. He is the ruler of Latveria, a fictional European nation, and combines scientific genius with mastery of sorcery. That combination easily makes him far more dangerous than a conventional supervillian.

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Doom's real name is Victor von Doom. His history is shaped by his ambition, his troubled past and his determination to prove himself intellectually superior to Reed Richards, also known Mister Fantastic.

The two share a famously bitter rivalry that extends beyond their scientific abilities. Doom's pride and refusal to accept defeat often turn his pursuit of greatness into a threat to everyone around him.

His metal mask and armour have become defining features of the character. Doom is a man whose desire for power is matched by an unshakeable belief that he alone knows how the world should be governed.

Unlike villains driven purely by destruction, Doom often believes his actions are justified. In several comic book storylines, he sees himself as the only person best equipped to impose order, even if achieving it means taking control away from others.

Why is Doctor Doom important to Avengers: Doomsday? Doom's longstanding rivalry with Reed Richards makes the Fantastic Four an important part of the story surrounding his MCU debut. Pedro Pascal plays Richards, while Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach return as Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm, respectively.

Doom's arrival could mark a significant shift in the MCU 's approach to its central villain. While the comic book character was driven by his pride, ambition, and belief that he alone can impose order, the MCU may give him a more personal motivation.

The line attributed to him in the film's promotional material, "You are all living stolen lives," hints at a character who believes that something has been taken from him or that the existing reality itself is fundamentally wrong. If the line reflects his larger mission, Doom may see the Avengers not as living heroes but as obstacles.

There is also a history of the character outside the MCU. Julian McMahon played Victor von Doom in Fox's Fantastic Four and its 2007 sequel, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.

Those films also featured Chris Evans as Johnny Storm, years before he became Captain America in the MCU. McMahon's Doom began as a business rival and a former associate of Reed Richards before becoming a supervillain. This also is a very different interpretation from what audiences might see in Doomsday.

The film will also feature established Avengers and actors returning from Marvel's X-Men films. This brings several previously separate groups into the same conflict, although Marvel has has not disclosed every detail of Doom's plan.

What does Robert Downey Jr's casting mean for the MCU? Marvel announced Downey's casting in July 2024, confirming that he would return in a new role after playing Tony Stark, or Iron Man, across multiple MCU films. Anthony and Joe Russo, who directed Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, are also returning to direct Doomsday.

The decision has fuelled speculation about a possible connection between Doom and Stark, but Marvel has not confirmed that the characters are related or that Doom is an alternate version of Iron Man.