Avengers Doomsday's cryptic tease puzzles internet, ‘Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are back?’

Avengers: Doomsday tease will make you question your vision. The Russo Brothers on September 9 released the most anticipated tease of the superhero sci-fi film based on the Marvel Comics superhero team the Avengers. Anthony Russo and Joe Russo directorial ignited a flurry of reactions on social media with

Advertisement

If you haven't had a chance to look at it yet, then the blurry image given below might confuse you a bit.

The caption to the cryptic post states, “#DoomsdayIsComing”

Social media reaction A wide range of speculation theories surfaced online as a user wrote, “Im going to take a guess and say that is reeds chalkboard.”

Advertisement

Another user remarked, “Here comes the YouTube decode videos.”

A third user stated, “Looks like Reed’s notes on a chalkboard.”

A fourth comment read, “Sorry new rockstars or screen crush I'll take this one its reed's chalkboard trying to solve multiversal travel when doom takes his child.”

A fifth user asked, “This looks like a close up of a TVA monitor”

A sixth user quipped, “I can see the iron man mask.”

A seventh user questioned, “Tobey and Andrew are back?!?!?!”

An eighth user suggested, “I think it's The chalk board that Mr fantastic was writing on about the multiverse look at the the yellow bar same thing as his board.”

Fans will have to wait for more than a year to learn what it exactly means as Avengers: Doomsday currently scheduled to release in theatres on December 18, 2026.

Advertisement

More about ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ The fifth instalment in the Avengers film series after Avengers Endgame (2019), the 39th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is a prequel to 2027 movie ‘Secret Wars.’

The ensemble cast reportedly features Chris Hemsworth, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Tom Hiddleston, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, Channing Tatum, Pedro Pascal and Robert Downey Jr, among others.

The filmmakers recently addressed fans during the Destination D23 event via a video message and said, “Hi D23 members, this is Joe and Anthony Russo, right now we are in London shooting Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday. This movie is to say the least, a big one for us. It is bigger than anything we have ever done. We are bringing together so many of your favourite heroes to face one of the greatest threats to the MCU,” The Direct reported.