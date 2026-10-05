‘Avengers: Endgame’ reclaims box office crown from ‘Avatar’ after Encore re-release pushes it past $2.925 billion

Avengers: Endgame has reclaimed the worldwide box office record from Avatar, crossing $2.925 billion after its 2026 Encore re-release and renewing a long-running battle for Hollywood’s top-grossing film

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published5 Oct 2026, 02:16 AM IST
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Avengers: Endgame Encore is now the highest grossing film of 2026.
Avengers: Endgame Encore is now the highest grossing film of 2026. (YouTube / Marvel Entertainment)

Avengers: Endgame has reclaimed its place as the highest-grossing film in history, overtaking James Cameron’s Avatar after the Marvel blockbuster returned to cinemas in a new theatrical run.

Avengers: Endgame is the highest-grossing film in history, AGAIN

The 2019 superhero film has now reached an estimated $2.9255 billion worldwide, narrowly surpassing Avatar, which stands at approximately $2.9237 billion, according to figures cited by Disney. The difference is only around $1.8 million.

The latest milestone comes after the release of Avengers Endgame: Encore, which brought the film back to cinemas nearly seven years after its original release.

The re-release added another $126 million to the film’s lifetime worldwide total, with $36.2 million coming from North America and $89.8 million from international markets, according to TheWrap.

It means the two films have traded the box office crown yet again.

Avatar, released in 2009, held the record for roughly a decade before Endgame surpassed it during its original theatrical run in July 2019.

The Marvel film initially finished with around $2.797 billion worldwide. Avatar subsequently returned to cinemas, including a major 2021 re-release in China, and reclaimed the top position. Further theatrical engagements pushed Cameron’s film to its current total.

Now, Endgame has completed another reversal.

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This image released by Marvel Studios shows Thanos, voiced by Josh Brolin, in a scene from "Avengers: Endgame." (Marvel Studios/Disney via AP)
(Marvel Studios/Disney via AP)

How is this important for Marvel Studios?

The timing is significant for Marvel. Encore arrived with additional material and is being used to build interest ahead of Avengers: Doomsday, which is scheduled for release in December. The re-release opened globally with an estimated $86 million, including $26 million in North America and $60 million internationally, giving it one of the strongest openings ever recorded for a theatrical re-release.

Also Read | ‘Avengers: Endgame’ becomes first Hollywood film to cross ₹300 crore mark

The renewed box office run also highlights how much Disney benefits from both sides of the record. Avatar was originally released by 20th Century Fox, which became part of Disney following the 2019 acquisition of the studio's entertainment assets.

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Watch Avengers Endgame: Encore at the theatres this week as actors Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, and Tom Holland cast their magic.
(HT_PRINT)

Disney now controls seven of the 10 highest-grossing films worldwide, including Avatar: The Way of Water, Titanic and Avengers: Infinity War.

For Endgame, the latest achievement adds another chapter to a film that already marked the culmination of Marvel’s Infinity Saga. Its return to the top has come not from a new sequel, but from audiences once again paying to experience the same blockbuster on the big screen.

And, for now, the crown belongs to the Earth's Mightiest Heroes again.

About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.

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HomeEntertainment‘Avengers: Endgame’ reclaims box office crown from ‘Avatar’ after Encore re-release pushes it past $2.925 billion
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