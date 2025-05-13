Avneet Kaur and Tom Cruise greet with namaste days after Virat Kohli's ‘mistaken’ like, internet asks ‘what’s cooking'

Actor Avneet Kaur left the internet surprised as she met Hollywood star Tom Cruise ahead of the release of his upcoming film, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. She jetted off to London, where Cruise have been promoting his film.

Avneet Kaur shares pics with Tom Cruise Avneet took to her Instagram handle and dropped a picture with Tom Cruise.

In the photo, Avneet and Cruise twinned in black outfits as both folded their hands and struck the namaste pose. It was followed by another photo of them posing together.

Sharing the pictures on the photo-sharing app, the actor wrote in the caption, “Namaste mere aur Mr Cruise ki taraf se poore India ko Great to see you again (namaste to everyone in India from me and Tom Cruise) {folded hand emoji and heart emoji}@tomcruise @missionimpossible @paramountpics (smiling face with heart-shaped eyes emoji).”

See post here:

Internet reacts to Avneet Kaur, Tom Cruise pics Her pictures surprised the internet soon after she shared them. Reacting to them, a user wrote in the comments, “Omg this is hugeee!!! so happy for you (sic).”

“You’re truly representing India like a star love you always (sic),” added a fan.

One more commented, “What's cooking?”

However, this is not the first time that Avneet has met Cruise.

Last year, Avneet shared a special note for Tom after meeting him for the first time. She had shared pictures with the actor and added in the caption: “I’m still pinching myself! I had the incredible opportunity to visit the set of the next #MissionImpossible film, starring the one and only Tom Cruise! Witnessing the filmmaking magic firsthand was awe-inspiring. Tom’s dedication to performing real, practical stunts continues to raise the bar. Can’t wait to share more about my experience".

Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning Cruise is busy with the promotions of his next Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning. Returning as Ethan Hunt, the film is helmed by Christopher McQuarrie.

The film also stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klemetieff, Shea Whigham, Angela Bassett, Esai Morales, Henry Czerny, Holt McCallany, Nick Offerman and Greg Tarzan Davis.

Backed by Paramount Pictures and Skydance, the film will be released in India on May 17 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Virat Kohli A few weeks ago, Avneet Kaur began trending on social media after Virat Kohli ‘mistakenly’ double-tapped on her pictures.