Avril Lavigne $60 million net worth: How the Complicated singer built her fortune through music, fashion and endorsement

Canadian singer Avril Lavigne has welcomed her first child, a baby girl, marking a new chapter in her personal life. The 42-year-old singer announced the news on 13 November 2026.

Avril Lavigne welcomes baby girl She shared this news through an Instagram post featuring pictures of her newborn daughter. She captioned the post, "Our Mini F***ing Princess has arrived (sic)".

While fans celebrated the news, Lavigne's successful career in music and fashion has also brought attention to her wealth. The singer has an estimated net worth of $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. However, this is an estimate based on publicly available information and not a figure confirmed by Lavigne herself.

Best known for songs such as Complicated, Sk8er Boi and Girlfriend, Lavigne became one of the most recognisable pop-punk artists of the early 2000s. Over the years, she has earned money through album sales, music royalties, live performances, fashion ventures and other business projects.

Here is a look at how she built her fortune.

Avril Lavigne's music career remains her biggest source of wealth Lavigne entered the music industry at a young age. She signed a recording deal with Arista Records as a teenager and released her debut album, Let Go, in 2002.

The album became a major success, selling more than 17 million copies worldwide, according to the Associated Press. It featured some of her biggest songs, including Complicated, Sk8er Boi and I'm with You.

She followed it with Under My Skin in 2004 and The Best Damn Thing in 2007. Both albums debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart in the US. The latter also featured Girlfriend, which became her first No. 1 single in the US.

Her other albums include Goodbye Lullaby, Avril Lavigne, Head Above Water and Love Sux. These releases, along with her earlier hits, continue to contribute to her music earnings through streaming, licensing and royalties.

According to Sennheiser's artist profile, Lavigne has sold more than 40 million albums and 50 million singles worldwide. She has also received eight Grammy nominations and eight Juno Awards.

Abbey Dawn fashion label and fragrance business Music is not the only area where Lavigne has tried her hand at business. In 2008, she launched her own clothing label, Abbey Dawn, which reflected her personal pop-punk style.

The brand offered graphic T-shirts, hoodies, jackets and other clothing inspired by her stage outfits. It initially partnered with American retailer Kohl's before Lavigne moved towards building an independent online business.

In a 2011 interview with Inc., Lavigne spoke about being closely involved in

the design process. The brand's products were also made available in more than 50 countries at the time.

She also entered the fragrance market with perfumes such as Black Star, Forbidden Rose and Wild Rose. These ventures gave her additional business opportunities outside the music industry.

Avril Lavigne's luxury homes and real estate investments Lavigne has also owned several expensive properties in California over the years.

In 2004, she reportedly purchased a Beverly Hills home for $4.5 million and sold it in 2008 for around $5.2 million.

In 2007, she and her then-husband Deryck Whibley bought a Bel Air mansion for $9.5 million. The property was later sold in 2012 for $8.5 million.

She also owned a property in Sherman Oaks with her second husband, Nickelback singer Chad Kroeger. The couple purchased it for around $5.6 million in 2015. The house was eventually sold in 2020 for approximately $5 million.

One of her most reported property purchases was a Malibu home, which she bought for $7.8 million in 2020. Located near Zuma Beach, the property featured a swimming pool, an outdoor sauna, a fire pit and views of the Pacific Ocean.

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In March 2023, she listed the Malibu property for $12 million, according to Architectural Digest. The listing price was not necessarily the final sale price.

What cars does Avril Lavigne own? Lavigne has also been linked to a collection of luxury cars. Online automotive reports have listed vehicles such as a Lamborghini Huracan, Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Cadillac Escalade and Jeep Wrangler among her alleged possessions.

However, there is limited reliable reporting confirming her current car collection or the purchase prices of individual vehicles. These lists should therefore be treated as unverified rather than a confirmed record of her assets.

What are Avril Lavigne's other sources of income? Apart from music and fashion, Lavigne has also earned through brand partnerships, entertainment projects and fragrance sales.

She has appeared in films such as Fast Food Nation and lent her voice to animated projects, including Over the Hedge and Charming.

Her music has also featured in films, television shows and other media, creating additional opportunities for licensing income.

However, there is no reliable public breakdown of her endorsement earnings or the amount she makes from individual brand partnerships. Her exact income from these activities is not publicly known.