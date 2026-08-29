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Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 16: Emraan Hashmi film holds steady in third weekend, earns this much

Awarapan 2 continues its theatrical run into the third weekend, with the film showing a modest Saturday performance and maintaining a sizeable presence across Indian cinemas. 

Trisha Bhattacharya
Updated29 Aug 2026, 09:12 PM IST
Emraan Hashmi in a still Awarapan 2's trailer.
Emraan Hashmi in a still Awarapan 2's trailer.
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Awarapan 2 is still finding an audience in its third weekend, although Saturday's business has remained below the previous day's tally.

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 16

As of 8 pm on Day 16, the film had collected 0.94 crore net in India, according to live figures. It was running across 1,026 shows, with overall occupancy standing at 30%. The final collection for Saturday is yet to be reported.

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The film had opened its third weekend with 1.20 crore net on Friday. That figure came from 1,141 shows, which recorded an overall occupancy of 32%. Saturday has therefore seen both a reduction in the number of shows and a slight dip in occupancy, with the day's live collection currently trailing Friday's business.

Awarapan 2 has nevertheless maintained a substantial cumulative total during its theatrical run. By the end of its 15th day, the film had reportedly grossed around 220.49 crore worldwide, including its domestic and overseas business.

India remains the film's primary market, with the domestic net collection now standing at 146.39 crore as of the latest live update. Its India gross has reached approximately 174.41 crore. The final domestic figures are still awaited.

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The film has also continued to perform in overseas markets, where its gross collections have crossed the 32 crore mark, according to the available estimates. Worldwide business has consequently remained above the 220 crore mark.

More about the film

Awarapan 2 is the sequel to the 2007 romantic action drama Awarapan, which starred Emraan Hashmi in the lead role. The sequel continues the franchise's mix of romance, crime and emotional drama, returning to themes of love, loss and redemption while introducing a new chapter to the story.

Also Read | How Awarapan became Bollywood's most unlikely franchise bet

The film has drawn attention as a continuation of a title that developed a strong following over the years, particularly for its music and Emraan Hashmi's performance.

Awarapan 2 arrived in cinemas amid expectations surrounding the franchise, with its box-office run now extending into its third weekend.

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About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

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