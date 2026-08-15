Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Emraan Hashmi film maintains strong momentum, crosses ₹44 cr in India

Awarapan 2 has continued its strong run at the Indian box office, with the Emraan Hashmi-led sequel recording a reported ₹22.42 crore net collection on its first Saturday.
According to the figures provided, the Nitin Kakkar directorial is currently running across 9,015 shows and registered 53% occupancy on Saturday. The film had opened on Friday with ₹22 crore net from 9,033 shows and 45% occupancy.
With the Day 2 figures added to its opening-day earnings, Awarapan 2 has reached a reported ₹44.42 crore in India net collections. Its India gross collection currently stands at ₹52.86 crore, while final figures for the second day are yet to be reported.
The early box-office performance gives the sequel a strong start following its theatrical release on 14 August. Awarapan 2 is directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt under the Vishesh Films banner. The film stars Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi.
The sequel arrives nearly two decades after Awarapan, the 2007 action thriller that established a darker side of Hashmi's screen persona. Directed by Mohit Suri, the original film starred Hashmi as Shivam Pandit, a gangster's loyal henchman whose life changes when he is asked to keep watch over his boss's girlfriend, Reema, played by Mrinalini Sharma. Shriya Saran played Aaliyah, Shivam's former love.
Awarapan combined crime, action, romance and tragedy, with Shivam caught between his loyalty to his powerful boss and his growing desire to help Reema escape her circumstances. The film's story also explored Shivam's troubled past and his relationship with Aaliyah. Its cast included Ashutosh Rana, Ashish Vidyarthi and Purab Kohli in supporting roles.
The 2007 film was written by Shagufta Rafique and produced by Mukesh Bhatt, with music from composers including Pritam, Raju Singh and Mustafa Zahid. Its soundtrack, particularly songs such as "Toh Phir Aao" and "Tera Mera Rishta", became closely associated with the film and contributed to its lasting popularity.
Awarapan 2 returns Hashmi to the franchise while introducing a new cast around him. The film has received mixed-to-positive critical responses, with performances, direction, storyline and soundtrack drawing praise.
The Day 2 figures indicate that the film has retained its opening-day audience through Saturday. With Sunday collections still to come and final Day 2 numbers awaited, the sequel's performance over its first weekend will determine whether it can sustain the momentum established during its opening two days.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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