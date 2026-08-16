Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Emraan Hashmi film maintains momentum, eyes ₹90 cr in India

Awarapan 2 continued its strong theatrical run on Sunday, with the Emraan Hashmi-led sequel taking its reported India net collection to ₹73.55 crore by Day 3.
Awarapan 2 has maintained strong momentum at the Indian box office over its opening weekend, with the film recording a live net collection of ₹17.80 crore on its third day, according to the latest figures available.
The Nitin Kakkar-directed sequel, which released in cinemas on 14 August, had 7,438 shows on its first Sunday and recorded an estimated 43% occupancy. The Day 3 figure follows a particularly strong Saturday, when the film collected ₹33.75 crore net from 10,496 shows at 55% occupancy.
With the latest Day 3 figures, Awarapan 2 has reached a reported India net total of ₹73.55 crore, while its India gross stands at ₹87.90 crore. The final collection for Sunday is yet to be reported, meaning the Day 3 figure remains subject to revision.
The film had opened with ₹21.89 crore net in India, according to the figures supplied, with a worldwide opening-day gross of ₹27 crore. The opening marked Emraan Hashmi's highest opening day collection, according to the reported figures. Other contemporary box-office reports have also described the film's opening weekend as a significant commercial success for Hashmi.
Awarapan 2 is a sequel to the 2007 film Awarapan and sees Hashmi return as Shivam. Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi also feature in the cast. The film is directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt under the Vishesh Films banner.
The sequel arrived during the Independence Day weekend, a period traditionally considered favourable for major Hindi releases. Its strong opening has also placed it among the year's notable Hindi performers, with reports highlighting the film's ability to draw audiences despite competition from other releases.
The reported figures also indicate a substantial jump from the original Awarapan, which developed a cult following over the years despite not being a major theatrical success on its initial release. The sequel's performance has consequently renewed attention around Hashmi's return to one of his better-known roles.
At the time of the latest update, Awarapan 2 was still running across thousands of shows nationwide, with the final Day 3 India collections expected to be updated after the close of business.