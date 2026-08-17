Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Emraan Hashmi film smoothly crosses ₹100 cr in India

Awarapan 2 saw a sharp decline in box office collections on its first Monday, although the Emraan Hashmi-led action thriller has continued to build a substantial total in India following its opening weekend.
As of 7 pm on Monday, Awarapan 2 had recorded a live India net collection of ₹4.89 crore, with the film running across 8,497 shows and registering 19% occupancy. The figures represent a significant drop from its first Sunday, when the film collected ₹26 crore net from 9,403 shows at an occupancy of 45%.
With the latest figures, Awarapan 2 has recorded an India net collection of ₹86.64 crore and an India gross collection of ₹103.87 crore. The final figures for Monday are yet to be reported, so the day's eventual total could increase once the remaining shows are accounted for.
Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Awarapan 2 is written by Bilal Siddiqui and Vishesh Bhatt and produced by Bhatt under the Vishesh Films banner, with his father Mukesh Bhatt serving as presenter. The film stars Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi.
Awarapan 2 is a sequel to the 2007 action thriller Awarapan, which starred Emraan Hashmi in the lead role and was directed by Mohit Suri. The original film followed Shivam Pandit, a troubled man working for a crime lord, whose life changes after he is asked to keep watch over a young woman. The film developed a cult following over the years, particularly for its music and Hashmi's performance.
The sequel marks Vishesh Bhatt's maiden project under his home production. It was released theatrically on 14 August 2026, coinciding with the Indian Independence Day weekend.
Awarapan 2 has received positive-to-mixed reviews from critics and is currently listed as the eighth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2026. Its Monday performance will provide a clearer indication of how well it can sustain its theatrical momentum through the remainder of its first week.