Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Emraan Hashmi's sequel hits ₹130 crore worldwide despite dip in earnings

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Emraan Hashmi's latest outing, Awarapan 2, continues to perform well at the box office. However, the film witnessed a massive drop in earnings on Monday as it entered weekdays. Despite a dip in theatrical footfall, the sequel has managed to achieve two milestones, both domestically and internationally.

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Awarapan 2 crossed the ₹130 crore mark worldwide. In India, the film grossed ₹100 crore.

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 On day 4, Awarapan 2 raked in ₹9.25 crore net across 10,849 shows in India. The film witnessed a drop of about 64.4% from its previous day's collection ( ₹26 crore net). Currently, the film's total India gross collection stands at ₹109.02 crore, including total net collection of ₹91 crore domestically.

Awarapan 2 opened with ₹22 crore on Friday while clashing with Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947. The Emraan Hashmi-starrer recorded its highest single-day collection of ₹33.75 crore on Saturday. It was followed by a slight dip in earnings the next day, collecting ₹26 crore on Sunday, taking its opening weekend total to ₹81.75 crore. On Monday, however, collections fell. The next few days will play a key role in determining whether it can sustain momentum at the box office.

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Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Overseas, Awarapan 2 earned ₹2.50 crore on day 2, pushing its total overseas gross to ₹21.80 crore. Considering domestic business, the worldwide gross collection of Awarapan 2 is now at ₹130.82 crore.

Expert says… According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Awarapan 2 is expected to benefit from a special discount on Tuesday. “#Awarapan2 stays super-strong on the decisive, make-or-break Monday, despite the massive volume of business it generated over the weekend... In fact, Tier 2 and Tier 3 centres have taken to the film in a big way. The discounted ticket offer on Tuesday should once again result in a big number... Will hit the ₹ 100 cr mark today [Tuesday; Day 5],” he posted on X.

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The sequel, which released worldwide in theatres on August 14, is directed by Nitin Kakkar. It is produced by Vishesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt under Vishesh Films.

Also Read | Awarapan 2 BO Day 3: Emraan Hashmi film earns this much on 1st Sunday

In the film, Emraan Hashmi reprises his role as Shivam Pandit. Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Suvinder Vicky and Salil Acharya also part of the cast.

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The Live Mint review of the film read, “At 140 minutes, there are shootings, betrayals and rescues, but surprisingly little urgency. The child-trafficking plot should supply the stakes, Shivam’s unexplained survival and his attempt to bring down the crime racket should supply the narrative momentum and his return should give the sequel a reason to exist. Instead, these threads are diluted by everything else the film wants to be. Awarapan 2 remembers Shivam. It just doesn’t quite know what to do with him once it has brought him back.”

Disclaimer: All inputs in this article are taken from Sacnilk.com Live Mint couldn't independently verify the data and claims.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.