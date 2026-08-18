Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Emraan Hashmi film eyes ₹120 cr despite Tuesday dip, mints this much

Awarapan 2 recorded a net collection of ₹7.01 crore in India by 9pm on Tuesday, according to the latest live figures, marking a decline from its first-Monday performance.
The sequel was playing across 10,614 shows on Day 5, with the latest figures showing an occupancy rate of 25%. On Monday, the film had registered a net collection of ₹9.25 crore from 10,849 shows, with overall occupancy standing at 22%.
The Tuesday figures therefore point to a softer collection despite a higher reported occupancy rate. The ₹7.01 crore figure remains live as of 9pm and could change once the day's final numbers are compiled.
With the Day 5 collection added, Awarapan 2 has recorded an India net total of ₹98.01 crore so far, while its India gross has reached ₹117.29 crore. The final collection figures for the film's fifth day are yet to be reported.
The film's performance comes after a strong run through its opening days, with audiences continuing to turn up across a large network of screenings. Its show count has remained above 10,000 even as the film moved into the working week of its first week.
The Tuesday occupancy of 25% represents an improvement over Monday's 22%, suggesting that footfall remained relatively steady across the day's screenings. However, the lower number of shows and the difference in ticket sales meant that the live net collection remained below Monday's figure.
The latest numbers are provisional and were recorded at 9 PM, meaning the final Day 5 total could rise once collections from later shows and delayed reporting are included.
Awarapan 2 is a sequel to the 2007 action thriller Awarapan, which starred Emraan Hashmi in the lead role and was directed by Mohit Suri. The original film followed Shivam Pandit, a troubled man working for a crime lord, whose life changes after he is asked to keep watch over a young woman. The film developed a cult following over the years, particularly for its music and Hashmi's performance.
The sequel marks Vishesh Bhatt's maiden project under his home production. It was released theatrically on 14 August 2026, coinciding with the Indian Independence Day weekend.
The film's India final collections for Day 5 are awaited, with its overall theatrical performance set to become clearer once the complete figures are released.
Disclaimer: All inputs in this article are taken from Sacnilk.com Live Mint couldn't independently verify the data and claims.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.