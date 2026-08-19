Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Emraan Hashmi scores first solo ₹100 crore film

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi continues to fly high with the success of his latest release, Awarapan 2. The film has managed to cross the ₹100 crore net mark in India despite a dip in collections recently. On Day 5, the film mostly remained stable at the ticket counter and became the first solo film of Hashmi's career to enter the ₹100 crore club.

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Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 On Day 5, Awarapan 2 earned a net of ₹9.75 crore across 11,060 shows. The earnings of the film saw a slight growth of about 5.4% from its previous day's collection ( ₹9.25 crore).

Awarapan 2 occupancy rates and shows Awarapan 2 recorded an overall theatrical occupancy of 28.24% on Day 5, Tuesday. The film began with 12.15% occupancy in the morning show, which improved to 25.54% in the afternoon and 29.46% in the evening. Night shows witnessed the highest footfall with occupancy at 43%.

Among the major markets in India, Delhi NCR continues to record the highest number of shows for Awarapan 2 on Day 5, with 1,149 shows and an overall occupancy of 44.3%. It is followed by Mumbai with 876 shows at 28% occupancy, while Ahmedabad had 606 shows with 20.8% occupancy. Pune had 431 shows at 25.5% occupancy, and Surat had 360 shows and 11.3% occupancy. Bengaluru, with 301 shows, registered 25.5% occupancy, while Kolkata recorded 279 shows at 28.5%.

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Currently, Awarapan 2's total India net collections stand at ₹100.75 crore. With taxes and more, the India gross collection of the film comes to ₹120.33 crore.

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Internationally, the Emraan Hashmi-starrer collected ₹2 crore on day 5, pushing its total overseas gross to ₹23.80 crore. Considering the domestic business, Awarapan 2 has hit ₹144.13 crore worldwide.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Awarapan 2 is produced by Vishesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt under the banner of Vishesh Films.

It is a sequel to Emraan Hashmi's 2007 film. In it, he reprises his role as Shivam Pandit alongside new faces like Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Suvinder Vicky and Salil Acharya.

More records broken According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Awarapan 2 has emerged as the third-biggest opening weekend of the year. It is also said to be the highest-grossing solo film for Emraan Hashmi in his career.

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Set 19 years after the original, the action-romantic drama follows a grief-stricken Shivam as he returns to the criminal underworld to live up to his promise to Aaliyah. He confronts redemption, sacrifice and rage in his quest this time.

Emraan Hashmi's wife on the success Talking about the success of the film, Emraan Hashmi's wife, Parveen, penned down an emotional note for the fans on Instagram. She wrote, “It has taken Emi 23 years to get here today... 23 years of patience, dedication, faith, surrender, countless blessings and prayers!! There were Fridays that brought incredible highs, and there were Fridays that brought heartbreak and disappointment, but he never allowed any of it to stop him from moving forward. He kept showing up, kept working and kept believing that all the hard work would pay off someday!! Inshallah.”

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Disclaimer: All data used in this article are taken from Sacnilk.com Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.