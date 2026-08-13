Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947 advance booking: Emraan Hashmi's sequel likely to open bigger than Sunny Deol-starrer

Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947 advance booking: This Independence Day, two releases, Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 starring Sunny Deol, are all set to clash at the box office. With only one day left for the release, Emraan Hashmi's sequel is currently leading in terms of advance booking sales.

Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947 box office prediction According to Sacnilk.com, Awarapan 2 is significantly ahead of Batwara 1947 in advance booking for Day 1.

The Emraan Hashmi film has recorded a gross of ₹4.08 crore from 1.31 lakh tickets sold across 7,011 shows. On the other hand, Sunny Deol's India-Pakistan film has raked in ₹97.81 lakh from 35,221 tickets sold across 6,864 shows.

Considering block seats, Awarapan 2 is eyeing its theatrical debut with ₹6.56 crore, while Batwara 1947 stands at ₹2.91 crore on 14 August.

Awarapan 2 has also registered a higher average ticket price (ATP) of ₹245, against ₹249 for Batwara 1947.

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Which film is dominating major domestic markets? As per the last update of the film tracking website, Awarapan 2 is witnessing a better advance booking response across major markets when compared to Batwara 1947. The Emraan Hashmi film is currently leading in the Delhi NCR region at ₹91.83 lakh, followed by Mumbai at ₹52.76 lakh, Pune at ₹16.84 lakh, Hyderabad at ₹21.78 lakh, Bengaluru at ₹19.01 lakh and Kolkata at ₹20.74 lakh. Statewise, Maharashtra has emerged as the biggest contributor at ₹86.55 lakh, followed by Delhi at ₹91.83 lakh, Uttar Pradesh at ₹44.45 lakh, Gujarat at ₹29.41 lakh, West Bengal at ₹29.23 lakh and Telangana at ₹22.35 lakh. The film is also showing relatively healthy occupancy in key centres, such as Hyderabad at 20%, Dehradun at 20%, Agra and Patna at 18% each, Kolkata and NCR at 13% each. Multiple markets have already reported shows marked as almost full or filling fast. This indicates a strong fan base for the sequel of the 2007 film, which wasn't commercially success back in time.

Batwara 1947, meanwhile, saw a more subdued response across most major markets, with Delhi NCR at the top, raking in ₹25.91 lakh. Trailing behind it are Mumbai at ₹11.73 lakh, Pune at ₹2.17 lakh, Hyderabad at ₹2.86 lakh, Kolkata at ₹2.09 lakh and Bengaluru at ₹1.45 lakh. At the state level, Delhi added ₹25.91 lakh, Maharashtra ₹16.08 lakh, Gujarat ₹9.94 lakh, Uttar Pradesh ₹9.99 lakh and Rajasthan ₹7.58 lakh. Most other territories remain below the ₹5 lakh mark.

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About Awarapan 2 Awarapan 2 is directed by Nitin Kakkar. Besides Emraan Hashmi reprising his role as Shivam in the lead, the film also stars Disha Patani.

About Batwara 1947 Batwara 1947 is a Partition film, marking a reunion between Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi. The film is based on Asghar Wajahat's popular play "Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai".