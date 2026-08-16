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Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947 box office collection day 2: Emraan Hashmi's film hits ₹50 cr, Sunny Deol film trails behind

Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947 box office collection day 2: Emraan Hashmi's film Awarapan 2 witnessed more than 50% growth in earnings on Independence day. On the other hand, Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 witnessed better growth in occupancy.

Sneha Biswas
Updated16 Aug 2026, 08:00 AM IST
Batwara 1947 saw better growth in earnings than Awarapan 2 on Independence day.
Batwara 1947 saw better growth in earnings than Awarapan 2 on Independence day.
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Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947 box office collection day 2: On Independence Day, recently released films, Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947, witnessed a surge in box office collection. Thanks to the holiday, Emraan Hashmi's film continues to lead, while Batwara 1947 trails behind. Awarapan 2 has already crossed 50 crore at the domestic box office in just two days.

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Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947 on day 2

On day 2, Awarapan 2 recorded a net collection of 33.75 crore in India. The film marked a 53.4% increase in earnings over its previous day's business. The Emraan Hashmi-starrer registered 55% occupancy across 10,496 shows, significantly ahead of Batwara 1947, which raked in 13.50 crore on day 2. The latter, however, witnessed a massive 134.8% jump from its previous day's collection, with 34% occupancy across 8,071 shows.

Also Read | Batwara 1947 BO Day 2 Collection: Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta film mints THIS much

Awarapan 2 box office collection worldwide

Considering overall performance, Awarapan 2 has collected 55.75 crore net in India so far, with its India gross standing at 66.90 crore. The film has added another 6 crore from overseas markets, taking its worldwide gross to 72.90 crore.

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Batwara 1947 box office collection worldwide

On the other hand, Batwara 1947 has collected 19.25 crore net in India. With taxes and more, Sunny Deol's partition film's India gross is now at 22.91 crore. With 3.50 crore from overseas markets, the film's worldwide gross touched 26.41 crore.

Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 released on August 14.

Disclaimer: All inputs used in this article are taken from Sacnilk.com Live Mint couldn't verify them independently.

Also Read | Batwara 1947 vs Awarapan 2: Emraan Hashmi's sequel wins over netizens

The sequel film to Emraan Hashmi's 2007 film saw a bigger opening business than Batwara 1947. It collected 22 crore, becoming the biggest opener of the actor's career.

In comparison, Batwara 1947 made around 5.75 crore net in India on its opening day. The film saw better business on Independence Day.

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Awarapan 2, on the other hand, benefited from nostalgia surrounding Hashmi's original film.

About Awarapan 3

Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt, Awarapan 2 sees Emraan Hashmi reviving the role of Shivam Pandit. The film also stars Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi and Suvinder Vicky.

The original Awarapan was directed by Mohit Suri. It was released on June 29, 2007. Although the film was not a commercially successful film at the time, it later developed a strong cult following among fans. Its music, including songs such as Toh Phir Aao, continues to trend.

Recently, Hashmi dropped hints about Awarapan 3

Addressing the crowd, Emraan Hashmi at an event said, "This is a film which belongs to the fans more than the makers, which is why we have returned. We have made this journey even more thrilling with more action and emotions. On Friday, the film will be out of our hands and in yours."

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He added, "The movie is not over yet; the second half is better."

The actor left fans cheering when he said, "We hope you enjoy the entire film, and hopefully, Awarapan 3 very soon."

Batwara 1947 team

Batwara 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, stars Sunny Deol alongside Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh.

It is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions.

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

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