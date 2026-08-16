Awarapan 2 worldwide box office Day 2: Emraan Hashmi sequel earns over ₹72 crore; only behind Raaz 3

Awarapan 2 worldwide box office Day 2: Awarapan 2, the much-anticipated sequel to the 2007 cult classic, is holding a steady momentum at the global box office. Riding high on immense nostalgia, a chart-topping soundtrack, and Emraan Hashmi’s return to his signature intense avatar, the film has managed to draw significant footfalls across both domestic and international circuits.

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According to early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk, Awarapan 2 has crossed the ₹72.90 crore worldwide gross mark by the end of the first two days on Saturday.

Awarapan 2 worldwide box office Day 2 While domestic numbers form the bulk of its revenue, Awarapan 2 has also resonated with the overseas diaspora. The original film enjoys a massive cult following in markets such as the UAE, the UK, and Pakistan, where it was highly successful upon its 2007 release.

Tapping into its existing fan base, the sequel has grossed approximately ₹72.90 crore in overseas markets during the first two days, with the India gross at ₹66.90 crore and the overseas collection of ₹6 crore.

The Middle East and North America remained its strongest international territory. However, it still managed to bring in over $650K from international territories.

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Awarapan 2 box office Awarapan 2 opened to a strong response, particularly in single-screen theatres across tier-2 and tier-3 cities, a traditional stronghold for the franchise. Sacnilk data showed that Awarapan 2 minted an estimated ₹22 crore net in India on its opening day.

On Saturday, the movie minted ₹33.75 crore net. Awarapan 2 reported net collections of ₹55.75 crore in India.

While urban multiplexes saw a slightly slower start, evening and night show occupancies rose sharply over the opening weekend. The overall Hindi occupancy for the film hovered around 55% during its critical first Sunday.

Awarapan 2 also surpassed the lifetime collections of other Emraan films on Saturday, including Jannat 2 ( ₹66 crore) and Murder 2 ( ₹70 crore). Raaz 3 ( ₹102 crore) is the only Emraan-led movie which is ahead of Awarapan 2

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However, after Sunday numbers come in, the sequel should easily surpass Raaz 3, too.

Disclaimer: All inputs used in this article are taken from Sacnilk.com LiveMint couldn't verify them independently.

Also Read | Awarapan 2 BO Day 2: Emraan Hashmi film MINTS this much

About Awarapan 3 Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt, Awarapan 2 sees Emraan Hashmi reviving the role of Shivam Pandit. The film also stars Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi and Suvinder Vicky.

The original Awarapan was directed by Mohit Suri. It was released on June 29, 2007. Although the film was not a commercial success at the time, it later developed a strong cult following among fans. Its music, including songs such as Toh Phir Aao, continues to trend.

Will there be Awarapan 3? Recently, Hashmi dropped hints about Awarapan 3

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Addressing the crowd, Emraan Hashmi at an event said, "This is a film which belongs to the fans more than the makers, which is why we have returned. We have made this journey even more thrilling by adding more action and emotion. On Friday, the film will be out of our hands and in yours."

He added, "The movie is not over yet; the second half is better."

The actor left fans cheering when he said, "We hope you enjoy the entire film, and hopefully, Awarapan 3 very soon."