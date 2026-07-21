Awarapan 2: Yeh Awarapan title track brings together Arijit Singh, Amaal Mallik and Rashmi Virag

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI): The title track of 'Awarapan 2', 'Yeh Awarapan,' was released on Tuesday offering audiences an emotional first glimpse into the upcoming Bollywood film while marking Arijit Singh's return to playback singing.

Released under the Sony Music India banner, the song reunites the celebrated singer with Vishesh Films and arrives less than a month before the film's worldwide theatrical release on August 14, 2026.

The newly launched track brings together a notable creative team led by composer Amaal Mallik, while the lyrics have been written by the songwriting duo Rashmi Virag.

Blending melancholic melodies with emotionally charged poetry, the song explores themes of love, separation, loss and loneliness, setting the emotional tone for the film.

The opening lines capture the mood of heartbreak: "Meri zindagi ka safar kho gaya hai, Tu iss dil se jab se juda ho gaya hai. Na koi pyaas hai, meri inn aankhon mein, Na koi manzil hai, meri in raahon mein..."

The music video features Emraan Hashmi reprising his iconic character, Shivam Pandit. The visuals follow Shivam through moments of emotional devastation, grief and inner conflict before shifting into an intense rain-soaked action sequence.

Close-up shots of Hashmi's character underline the emotional weight of the story, while the action sequences hint at the thriller elements that await audiences in the film.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, 'Awarapan 2' will continue the story of Shivam Pandit while bringing a new chapter to the franchise.

The original 'Awarapan,' directed by Mohit Suri, was released on June 29, 2007. Starring Emraan Hashmi and Shriya Saran, the film did not perform well at the box office upon release but gradually went on to earn a strong cult following among fans.

Its music, especially tracks like 'Toh Phir Aao,' continues to remain popular and is still widely played in cars, parties, and playlists even years later.

The story of the first film follows Shivam Pandit, a contract killer who is asked to keep an eye on his boss's mistress. After learning that she is a victim of sex trafficking, he decides to help reunite her with the man she loves.