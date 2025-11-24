Away from Bollywood, Dharmendra spent his last days in Lonavala farmhouse, a 100-acre property | Watch videos

Dharmendra’s 100-acre farmhouse in Lonavala became his favourite retreat in his later years. It represented his deep love for peaceful rural living far away from the noise of Mumbai and the film world.

Dharmendra grew up in Sahnewal, Punjab, where farming was simply a way of life, not a trend. Even after becoming a superstar, that simplicity stayed with him.

The home avoids flashy modern designs. It uses wood, stone and earthy textures instead. The cosy sitting room, with its big sofas, reflects his love for family, warmth and togetherness.

The estate, situated near Aundhe, close to Lohagad Fort, offered scenic views of mountains, lush greenery, and open fields. The property included organic farming zones where he personally grew fruits, vegetables and even rice.

The He-Man of Bollywood also maintained cows and buffaloes, which added to the rustic setting he adored deeply. The main bungalow features wooden interiors, earthy tones and cosy family spaces. Such surroundings encourage warmth and togetherness, rather than luxury for display.

There is a swimming pool, a rock garden and long walking trails blended naturally into the landscape. Dharmendra often shared glimpses of his daily life at the farmhouse on social media.

“Friends, hum kisaan pehle bachhda mangte they… tractor aa gaye… ab bachhdi ke liye duayen mangte hain…..I am blessed with a lovely bachhdi,” he once shared.

Fans often saw him watering plants, plucking mangoes, feeding animals and engaging in simple outdoor activities. It showed his grounded lifestyle away from fame. He remained a Desi Munda (village guy) all his life despite enjoying enormous fame and success.

Dharmendra no more Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra passed away at his Juhu home on 24 November at the age of 89, leaving the film industry and fans heartbroken. His last rites were performed at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle.

His sons, Sunny and Bobby Deol, his wife, Hema Malini, and daughter, Esha Deol, attended the funeral. His death came only days after he returned home from Breach Candy Hospital following a major health scare.