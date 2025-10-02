Did Awez Darbar pay ₹2 crore to exit from Bigg Boss 19? Here's what we know

Influencer Awez Darbar became the latest housemate to exit the Salman Khan-hosted show. He opted for a voluntary exit after his personal life was under scrutiny ever since he joined the show, as per multiple reports. It is claimed that Darbar's exit from Bigg Boss 19 came with a hefty cost.

Awez Darbar on paying ₹ 2 crore for voluntary exit from Bigg Boss 19 Reportedly, he paid around ₹2 crore as a penalty to leave the show midway.

However, he has denied the claims.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Awez Darbar said that he didn't take a voluntary exit.

“I want to make it absolutely clear: I never took a voluntary exit. I didn’t walk out, nor did I pay anything to Bigg Boss to leave the game. I don’t even know how these false stories started in the first place,” he said.

“Log bol rahe the maine 50 lakh diye, 2 crore diye aur voluntary exit liya — yeh sab bilkul galat hai. Maine kuch bhi nahi diya. Main khud shocked tha apne elimination pe. Agar main voluntarily nikalta toh main aur mera parivaar itna stunned kyun hote? Sab ro rahe the jab main ghar wapas aaya. Yeh sab afwaah hai (People were saying that I gave ₹50 lakh, ₹2 crore and took a voluntary exit — all of this is completely false. I didn’t give anything. I myself was shocked at my elimination. If I had left voluntarily, then why would my family and I have been so stunned? Everyone was crying when I came back home. All of this is just a rumour),” he added.

Awez Darbar evicted after Gauahar Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar appearance Darbar said he was evicted. Interestingly, his eviction came after his sister-in-law, actor Gauahar Khan, Bigg Boss 7 winner, entered the house during Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar.

"That was the biggest shocker for me. Gauahar, my bhabhi, came into the show, and the same week I am out. Why would you call her to the show when they were planning all this?”

Darbar shared what he thinks went wrong in the house.

"I wasn’t prepared for it at all. When I came out of the BB house, I was numb. I didn’t know how to react. And when I reached home, my mom was equally stunned. Nagma broke down, my mom was crying — they couldn’t believe I was eliminated so early.”

Awez Darbar said his mind went “blank” when his name was announced for eviction. He still believes that he didn't deserve to be eliminated. "I genuinely thought I had performed better than them. What is Neelam (Giri) even doing in the game?”

Darbar entered the show with his girlfriend, Nagma Mirajkar, who was eliminated from the game before him.