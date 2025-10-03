Awez Darbar says he will never work with Amaal Mallik again after Bigg Boss 19 clash

Influencer and content creator Awez Darbar, recently evicted from Bigg Boss 19, has spoken out against singer and co-contestant Amaal Mallik.

Awez Darbar: ‘ I will never work with Amaal Malik again’ In an exclusive interview with India Today, Awez addressed Amaal’s claim that he had given him work through his music and clarified the reality of their professional relationship.

“I was friends with Amaal, and I don’t understand how he became an enemy. Why would he talk about how much I charge for work? But now that he’s done, I am happy that I am getting good offers (laughs). But I must tell you that it was Amaal who has always reached out to me, requesting that we collaborate,” Awez said.

He continued, “There was a time when I didn’t even reply for a year, so it’s not like I was desperately looking to work with him. We have had a very professional equation, and I am already doing well. I think he has a habit of demeaning people. That’s how he is. But one thing is for sure, I am never going to work with Amaal Malik.”

The 32-year-old influencer also expressed disappointment at the situation affecting Amaal’s family. “Uncle (Daboo Mallik) has to say sorry on his behalf, and that’s so unfair. He is such a nice man, I wish his son was also like him. Even Armaan Malik, his brother, has always been very sweet. I don’t know why Amaal is turning out like this,” he stated.

Responding to speculation that host Salman Khan might be biased towards Amaal, Awez was quick to defend the actor. He said, “If my brother were on the show, I would also have been a little biased. I don’t think Salman bhai is favouring him. They have known each other for a long time and may have a soft corner for him. However, Salman sir has always pulled him up when he’s gone astray.”

He added, “Amaal doesn’t realise that he’s doing wrong. It’s up to Amaal whether he takes sir’s feedback and works on himself. As for me, I thought he was going through something, which led to these outbursts. This is why I always forgave him, and yet he came pouncing on me.”