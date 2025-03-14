Ayan Mukerji Father’s Funeral LIVE: Veteran actor, filmmaker Deb Mukherjee, father of director Ayan Mukerji, passed away at 9:30 am on March 14. He was not keeping well and was hospitalised. His funeral is scheduled for 4 pm today at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai.
Several Bollywood celebrities and extended family members will reach the venue for the funeral. From Ayan Mukerji's best friend Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to Kajol, Rani Mukerji, several celebrities will reach the funeral spot to pay their respect. Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker is also said to be at the funeral of his late father-in-law.
Ayan Mukerji Father’s Funeral LIVE: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were in Alibaug for an extended weekend as Alia turned 32 on Thursday. After holding a meet and greet with the media in Mumbai, the couple reportedly left for Alibaug from the Gateway of India. After knowing about Ayan Mukerji's father Deb Mukherjee's demise, Alia and Ranbir returned to Mumbai. Read more here
Ayan Mukerji Father’s Funeral LIVE: Deb Mukherjee was related to Kishore Kumar. His mother Satidevi Mukherjee was the sister of legendary actors Kishore Kumar, Ashok Kumar and Anup Kumar.
Ayan Mukerji Father’s Funeral LIVE: Family and friends gather at Ayan Mukherjee’s residence in Mumbai for the last rites.
Ayan Mukerji Father’s Funeral LIVE: Who is Deb Mukherjee? Here's how he is related to Ayan Mukherjee, Ashutosh Gowariker?
Ayan Mukerji Father’s Funeral LIVE: Deb Mukherjee, a descendant of Mukherjee-Samarth family. Deb Mukherjee's daughter, Sunita Gowariker, is married to acclaimed filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker. Thus, Ashutosh Gowariker is Deb Mukherjee's son-in-law. Director Ayan Mukerji is Deb Mukherjee's son who is known for contemporary blockbusters such as Wake Up Sid, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva. This implies, Ayan Mukerji is the brother-in-law of Ashutosh Gowariker. Read more here
Ayan Mukerji Father’s Funeral LIVE:Veteran actor Deb Mukherjee, father of well-known director Ayan Mukerji, died at 83 due to age-related ailments. Mukherjee was not keeping well and was hospitalised, where he passed away at 9:30 am on March 14. His funeral is scheduled for 4 pm today at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai, according to a report by Hindustan Times. Read full story here