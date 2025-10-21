Ayan Mukerji steps away from Dhoom 4 over 'creative differences', shifts focus to Brahmastra 2: Reports

New Delhi: Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji has reportedly stepped down from Yash Raj Films’ (YRF) much-anticipated action franchise Dhoom 4 due to creative differences, choosing instead to redirect his energy towards the next chapter of his ambitious Brahmastra universe.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the Brahmastra director — who was in talks to helm Dhoom 4, expected to star Ranbir Kapoor — decided to part ways from the project after his vision did not align with the creative direction of the film.

A source cited in the report said Mukerji “didn’t have much say in the screenplay and didn’t want to embark on another journey of just execution.” The script for Dhoom 4 has reportedly been written by Shridhar Raghavan, with Ayan primarily attached as a director to execute the pre-set vision.

“Ayan believes that films like War 2 and Dhoom 4 were never meant for him. He wants to make films that have a wider scope for romance, drama, and storytelling — along with spectacle,” the source told Bollywood Hungama.

Parting Was “Amicable,” Says Report Before making the decision, Mukerji is believed to have held multiple discussions with YRF head Aditya Chopra and actor Ranbir Kapoor. Both were reportedly supportive and understanding of his choice, and sources suggest the parting was entirely amicable.

With his exit from Dhoom 4, Ayan has now turned his focus back to his passion project — the Astraverse. He is currently working on Brahmastra: Part Two – Dev, the sequel to the 2022 fantasy epic. The film, which was initially expected to begin shooting earlier, is now likely to go on floors in 2026.

What’s Next For Dhoom 4? Despite Mukerji’s departure, Yash Raj Films reportedly plans to go ahead with Dhoom 4 under the same banner. The studio is now considering bringing in an in-house director to take charge of the project.

While reports earlier suggested that Ranbir Kapoor had already allotted dates for the film, industry insiders now hint that YRF might even rethink the casting and consider a new lead actor altogether.