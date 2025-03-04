Former actor, model Ayesha Takia took to her Instagram Stories and reacted to the news of her husband Abu Farhan Azmi's brawl near Candolim Beach in Goa. Restaurateur and entrepreneur Abu Farhan Azmi is the son of Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi.

A case has been registered against Abu Farhan Azmi and others under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Ayesha Takia on Abu Farhan Azmi's Goa feud Ayesha, in her stories, called it a 'night of horror'. She wrote, “It was a night of horror for our family up until this morning.”

Denying her claims against her husband in the news, she reposted a news article. She said, “Just saw this post and need to share. I will share more in due time… My husband and son were brutally bullied and scared for their life as local goan goons mobbed, threatened and tormented them for hours… They even badly roughed up the police who were called by my husband to protect our son and him.”

Ayesha claimed that her husband and son were cursed for ‘being from Maharashtra and having a big car.’ She also added that while Farhan was the one who called the police for help, but the Goa police filed a case against him instead on Tuesday.

“The hatred for Maharashtra has reached unbelievable heights in Goa” “The hatred for Maharashtra has reached unbelievable heights in Goa…as they repeatedly cursed Farhan and my son for being from Maharashtra and having a big car. The police, in turn, have filed a complaint against Farhan when he was the one in fact who dialed 100 for help against the large crowd of almost 150 people,” she said.

As per PTI, on Tuesday the Goa police filed a case against Farhan and others on charges of indulging in a fight at a public place in the state and disturbing peace, officials said.

Later Goa police said that their control room received a call at 11.12 pm on Monday, informing that a fight was taking place at a supermarket in Candolim, reported the news agency. Abu Farhan Azmi reportedly told the rival group that he had a licensed firearm which he was carrying with him, Calangute police inspector Paresh Naik told PTI.

Both parties involved in the altercation were later brought to Calangute police station. While both parties were given the opportunity to file complaints, However, both refused to do so and take things further, as per the police.

Abu Farhan Azmi produced a valid arms license, issued by the authority concerned, along with a permit to carry it in Goa, a release from the police confirmed.

