Ayo Edebiri, Don Cheadle to make Broadway debuts in first revival of Proof

Los Angeles [US], August 21 (ANI): Ayo Edebiri and Don Cheadle are all set to make their Broadway debuts in a revival of 'Proof'.

Thomas Kail, a Tony Award winner for his direction of Hamilton, has come on board to direct the Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning play, written by David Auburn, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The show is set to play a strictly limited engagement at a Shubert theater to be announced, with preview starting March 31, 2026, ahead of an April 16 opening night.

Proof originally ran on Broadway from 2000 through 2003, starring Mary-Louise Parker and Larry Bryggman, and won three Tony Awards, including best play and the 2001 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The play was also adapted into a feature film starring Gwyneth Paltrow, Anthony Hopkins, and Jake Gyllenhaal.

The story revolves around a daughter grieving the loss of her father, a brilliant mathematician who has gradually lost his mind, and coming to grips with his life and the mathematical proof he's left behind.

Edebiri won an Emmy, SAG and Golden Globe Award for her portrayal of Sydney in FX's The Bear and has also appeared in projects including Bottoms, Theater Camp, Opus, Abbott Elementary and What We Do In The Shadows. This fall, she stars in Luca Guadagnino's new film After The Hunt.