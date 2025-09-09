Ayo Edebiri, Olivia Colman, Mark Ruffalo, others back film industry boycott of Israeli institutions over Gaza conflict

A group of well-known actors and filmmakers—including Olivia Colman, Ayo Edebiri, Mark Ruffalo, and director Yorgos Lanthimos—have joined over 1,300 film industry professionals in signing a pledge to boycott Israeli film institutions.

The pledge, organised by Film Workers for Palestine, calls on industry figures to refuse work with Israeli film bodies and companies that are, in their words, “implicated in genocide and apartheid against the Palestinian people.”

“As filmmakers, actors, film industry workers and institutions, we recognize the power of cinema to shape perceptions,” reads the pledge. “In this urgent moment of crisis, where many of our governments are enabling the carnage in Gaza, we must do everything we can to address complicity in that unrelenting horror.”

The statement goes on to cite a recent ruling by the International Court of Justice, which found a “plausible risk of genocide in Gaza”, and states that “Israel’s occupation and apartheid against Palestinians are unlawful.”

The pledge draws inspiration from Filmmakers United Against Apartheid, a movement from the 1980s which included names like Martin Scorsese and Jonathan Demme. That group pushed for a film industry boycott of South Africa during the apartheid era.

Oscar-nominated producer Mike Lerner supported the new pledge, calling it a peaceful and necessary action:

“It is the responsibility of every independently minded artist to use whatever powers of expression they possess to support the global resistance to overcome this horror,” he said. “This pledge is an essential non-violent tool to undermine the deadly impunity that Israel and its allies currently enjoy.”