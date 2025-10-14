Ayodhya markets abuzz with devotion as Ram Lalla idols become festive favourite ahead of Diwali

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 14 (ANI): Ahead of the Diwali festivities, markets across Ayodhya are brimming with devotional fervour. Leading the festive rush are the child idols of Ram Lalla, which have become the most sought-after keepsakes among visitors flocking to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.

The idols, capturing the divine innocence of Lord Ram, are selling rapidly in local markets and temple lanes, drawing devotees eager to take one home for Diwali worship.

"We came to visit Ram Temple, where he resides in the form of a child. We are now taking his idol home to worship on Diwali. The idols in the market are very beautiful and adorable. They offer a glimpse of Lord Ram as well as Lord Krishna," said a devotee.

Another visitor shared how the miniature idols closely resemble the original idol consecrated at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

A devotee from Lucknow said, "We came across the idols in the market after visiting the temple, and they appeared so beautiful. The idols are being sold at very affordable prices and are suitable for Diwali celebrations."

Visuals from Ayodhya show large crowds exploring idols of Lord Ram and other festive souvenirs as preparations for Diwali 2025 and Deepotsav gather pace.