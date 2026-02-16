Ayushmann Khurrana, Ajay Devgn, Paresh Rawal, and more: Bollywood celebrates after India defeats Pak in T20 World Cup

Bollywood celebrities continue to react to the Sunday match between India and Pakistan at the Twenty20 World Cup. India won the match by 61 runs, securing its place in the Super Eight stage. Celebrating the win, Ajay Devgn, Arjun Rampal, Mammootty, Paresh Rawal, Anupam Kher and more praised the Indian team for their best effort.

Bollywood reacts to India's win Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Ajay Devgn wrote, "This brilliant team makes winning look like a cakewalk. Kya khela hai (What a game)! (Raised hands and national flag emojis)." Mammootty shared on the micro-blogging site, “Congratulations to the Indian Cricket Team on their victory over Pakistan at the ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup2026. A proud moment for the nation.”

Paresh Rawal wrote on X, “WHAT RIVALRY,” with laughing emojis.

With photos on Instagram, Arjun Rampal added, “Done and dusted. What a fabulous performance to enter the Super 8s, congratulations men in blue, we love you. Special shout out to @ishankishan23 #harharmahadev happy #mahashivratri2025 #t20worldcup2026.”

Anupam Kher shared a video towards the end of the match. In the video, the senior actor was seen celebrating India's win with a loud laugh. He was also chanting the Lord's name. His post read, “Har Har Mahadev! Hail Bholenath. #INDvsPAK.”

Anil Kapoor posted on his X handle, “And that's how it's done (National Flag, punch and raised hands emojis). Super proud @indiancricketteam.”

Actor Mahie Gill, who watched the match, shared her happiness about India's win and told news agency ANI, "I am very happy for my team and for India... they performed really well..."

Vivek Oberoi tweeted, “Ye mauka bhi..….gaya (This chance was also lost). Absolute mammoth 77 off 40 balls by Ishan Kishan and kicka** early wickets by @Jaspritbumrah93 and @hardikpandya7. My ears are ringing from my own screaming throughout the match! More and more power to our men in Blue! #IndvsPak.”

However, Kunal Kohli called it the most boring match between the two archrivals. He wrote, “This has to go down in history as the most boring #INDvsPAK match EVER. Too one-sided. #Pakistan is nowhere near this #India team. This is not the greatest rivalry ever. Their previous teams were much better & put up close fights and great games. This team wouldn’t beat most of our IPL teams."

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is an avid sports fan, also called the match 'one-sided' and wrote, “Aath Ek! The most anticipated match of the tournament was ironically the most one sided one. #INDvsPAK #worldcup.”

India defeats Pakistan at T20 World Cup India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, restricted Pakistan to 114 in 18 overs. The team had a comprehensive 61-run victory in the Group A match.

With the win over Pakistan in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup clash, India now leads 8-1.