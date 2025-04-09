Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap back home, shares health update after breast cancer relapse treatment

Author and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap, wife of actor Ayushmann Khurrana shared her first post on Instagram after revealing her cancer relapse. She recently announced her breast cancer relapse. Having recently begun treatment, she shared a health update and informed fans that she is now back home.

In the caption, she shared: “Basking in all the love and prayers! They are magical. Thank you, thank you, thank you! Back home and recovering.”

Reflecting on the love and prayers of her fans, friends and close people, Tahira thanked everyone.

She added, “I know some of you who are praying and so many whom I don’t know and yet I receive all your goodness with grace, similarly some of you know me and others might not but I send all my gratitude to all of you. And when such a connection is made which is beyond actual relationship it’s called Humanity which is the highest form of spirituality.”

Celebs cheer for Tahira Soon after she shared the post, Hina Khan who was also diagnosed with breast cancer, extended support in the comment section. Mandira Bedi commented, “I’m saying a prayer for you every day.” “Big hug,” wrote Twinkle Khanna.

Her brother-in-law Aparshakti Khurrana, Mrunal Thakur, Guneet Monga Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Shama Sikander and Tara Sharma Saluja sent love and support in the comment section.

Tahira on breast cancer relapse Last week, Tahira wrote, “Seven year itch or the power of regular screening--it's a perspective I'd like to go with the latter and suggest the same for everyone who needs to get regular mammograms. Round 2 for me... I still got this.”

“When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. When life becomes too generous and throws them again at you, you squeeze them calmly into your favourite kala khatta drink and sip it with all the good intentions. Because, for one, it's a better drink, and two, you know you will give it your best once again #regularscreening #mammogram not shying away from saying it #breastcancer #onemoretime #letsgo. Ironically or not, today is #WorldHealthDay. Let's do whatever we can in our capacity to take care of ourselves. #gratitude through and through ,” she also added.