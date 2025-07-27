Aztec Batman trailer OUT: DC hero reborn as Mesoamerican warrior in ‘Clash of Empires’ animated epic

Warner Bros. Animation has unveiled the official trailer for ‘Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires’, a reimagined animated film that takes the iconic superhero back to the era of Mesoamerica.

This bold retelling transforms Batman into Yohualli Coatl, a young Aztec boy who becomes a masked vigilante after his father is murdered by Spanish conquistadors.

‘Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires’ Trailer OUT Set during the time of King Moctezuma II, Coatl grows up to become a priest in the court and joins forces with fellow clerics at the temple of Tzinacan. Together, they resist the invading Spanish forces, with Coatl donning the persona of "Batman" to defend his people in a richly detailed historical landscape.

The film doesn’t stop at reinventing Batman alone — it also introduces Aztec-inspired versions of Joker, Two-Face, Poison Ivy, Catwoman, and more, all creatively re-envisioned within the cultural backdrop of ancient Mexico.

More About the Upcoming Film Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, Ánima and Chatrone, and based on characters from DC Comics, the film showcases Mexican history and mythology while giving international fans a fresh take on the Dark Knight.

The Spanish-language cast includes Mexican talents Horacio García Rojas, Omar Chaparro, and Álvaro Morte. The English-language version features Jay Hernandez ('Suicide Squad', ‘Magnum P.I.’) and Raymond Cruz ('Better Call Saul', ‘The Mayans’).

Directed by Juan Meza-Léon and written by Ernie Altbacker, the film’s production team includes José C. García de Letona, Fernando De Fuentes S., Carina Schulze, Aaron D. Berger, Jim Krieg, and Kimberly S. Moreau, with Sam Register, Tomás Yankelevich, and Michael Uslan serving as executive producers.