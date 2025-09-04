Baaghi 4 advance booking: Tiger Shroff’s film sets sights on ₹6 crore+ opening, 1.4 lakh tickets sold already

Baaghi 4 advance booking: The film stars Tiger Shroff, Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu. It will release on 5 September.

Sneha Biswas
Published4 Sep 2025, 07:26 PM IST
Baaghi 4 will release on 5 September, clashing with multiple films at box office.
Baaghi 4 advance booking: Bollywood's action hero, Tiger Shroff, is gearing up to return to the big screen with the new instalment of his Baaghi franchise. It also stars Sanjay Dutt. Ahead of its release on Friday, the film has already sold more than 1 lakh tickets.

Baaghi 4 advance booking

According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Baaghi 4 is off to a promising start at the box office.

The film has so far sold a total of 1,40,580 tickets across the country, reflecting strong audience turnout for the opening day. The film will be screened across 8,324 shows nationwide, ensuring an impressive coverage across regions.

With this, Baaghi 4 has minted a gross collection of 3.36 crore ( 33,610,982.61) for day 1. Considering blocked seats, the film is set to release with a business of 6.09 crore at the ticket window.

Baaghi 4 shows across India

The website reported a strong response to Baaghi 4 across several states.

Among them, Maharashtra emerged as the highest contributor to the overall revenue, grossing an impressive 63.13 lakh from 1,486 shows. Delhi followed closely with collections of 48.27 lakh from 879 shows, while Gujarat brought in 42.09 lakh across a massive 1,297 screenings.

Other notable state-wise contributors included Rajasthan with 35.82 lakh, Uttar Pradesh at 27.6 lakh, and West Bengal with 24.27 lakh.

Interestingly, smaller regions like Kerala and Tamil Nadu reported strong occupancy percentages of 14–16%, highlighting the film’s popularity across diverse markets.

Baaghi 4 box office clash

Baaghi 4 is releasing on 5 September. It will clash with The Bengal Files and The Conjuring: Last Rites, also releasing on Friday.

The film will also compete with Param Sundari, Coolie and Mahavatar Narsimha among other films running in theatres now.

Baaghi 4

Baaghi 4 is directed by A. Harsha. It is the fourth instalment in Shroff's Baghi, which was released in 2016.

The film also stars Sonam Bajwa, Shreyas Talpade, Saurabh Sachdeva, Upendra Limaye and Harnaaz Sandhu. It marks Sandhu's Bollywood debut.

It is said to be an unofficial remake of two films — Bengali film Challenge (2009) and Tamil film Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu (2013). However, the makers did not confirm the claims yet.

The movie is produced by Sajid Nadiawala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

