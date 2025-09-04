Baaghi 4 advance booking: Tiger Shroff’s film sets sights on ₹6 crore+ opening, 1.4 lakh tickets sold already

Baaghi 4 advance booking: Bollywood's action hero, Tiger Shroff, is gearing up to return to the big screen with the new instalment of his Baaghi franchise. It also stars Sanjay Dutt. Ahead of its release on Friday, the film has already sold more than 1 lakh tickets.

Advertisement

Baaghi 4 advance booking According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Baaghi 4 is off to a promising start at the box office.

The film has so far sold a total of 1,40,580 tickets across the country, reflecting strong audience turnout for the opening day. The film will be screened across 8,324 shows nationwide, ensuring an impressive coverage across regions.

With this, Baaghi 4 has minted a gross collection of ₹3.36 crore ( ₹33,610,982.61) for day 1. Considering blocked seats, the film is set to release with a business of ₹6.09 crore at the ticket window.

Baaghi 4 shows across India The website reported a strong response to Baaghi 4 across several states.

Advertisement

Among them, Maharashtra emerged as the highest contributor to the overall revenue, grossing an impressive ₹63.13 lakh from 1,486 shows. Delhi followed closely with collections of ₹48.27 lakh from 879 shows, while Gujarat brought in ₹42.09 lakh across a massive 1,297 screenings.

Other notable state-wise contributors included Rajasthan with ₹35.82 lakh, Uttar Pradesh at ₹27.6 lakh, and West Bengal with ₹24.27 lakh.

Interestingly, smaller regions like Kerala and Tamil Nadu reported strong occupancy percentages of 14–16%, highlighting the film’s popularity across diverse markets.

Baaghi 4 box office clash Baaghi 4 is releasing on 5 September. It will clash with The Bengal Files and The Conjuring: Last Rites, also releasing on Friday.

Advertisement

The film will also compete with Param Sundari, Coolie and Mahavatar Narsimha among other films running in theatres now.

Baaghi 4 Baaghi 4 is directed by A. Harsha. It is the fourth instalment in Shroff's Baghi, which was released in 2016.

The film also stars Sonam Bajwa, Shreyas Talpade, Saurabh Sachdeva, Upendra Limaye and Harnaaz Sandhu. It marks Sandhu's Bollywood debut.

It is said to be an unofficial remake of two films — Bengali film Challenge (2009) and Tamil film Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu (2013). However, the makers did not confirm the claims yet.