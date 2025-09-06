Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 1: Tiger Shroff movie beats expectations, makes bumper opening

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 1: Tiger Shroff starrer latest Bollywood film hit the silver screen on September 5, on the occasion of Eid-e -Milad-un Nabi gazetted holiday. A Harsha directorial movie surpassed expectations with strong show on Friday, even though its release clashed with The Conjuring Last Rites and The Bengal Files.

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 1 Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the action thriller love story raked in ₹12 crore net in India on its opening day, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. According to Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel, Baaghi 4 marked biggest opening for Tiger Shroff solo film post pandemic. He had predicted that Baaghi 4 might do a business of ₹9 -11 crore net in India on Day 1.

The most awaited fourth instalment of the Baaghi franchise will arrive in OTT platform Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical run as the OTT giant acquired the streaming rights of the film. An hour before its theatrical debut, Baaghi 4 had already raked in a significant amount in the opening day pre-sales. Around ₹7.75 crore came from blocked seats, Sacnilk reported.

Considering footfalls Baaghi 4 registered an overall 28.32% Hindi occupancy on Friday, September 5.

Baaghi 4 cast Besides lead actor Tiger Shroff, the ensemble cast features Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, Shreyas Talpade, Saurabh Sachdeva, Upendra Limaye, and Sheeba Akashdeep Sabir in pivotal roles.

Featuring a runtime of 157 minutes, the movie had to undergo 23 cuts to receive ‘A’ certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Baaghi 4 plot IMDb description states, “After surviving an attempted suicide by train, a grief-stricken man descends into chaos as reality blurs. His loved ones question what's real while a hidden truth draws him into a web of obsession and enduring love.”

Planning to watch Baaghi 4? Have a look at its intense and gory trailer here: