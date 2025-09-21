Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 17: Tiger Shroff's film crosses ₹50 crore mark in India so far, mints this amount

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 17: Tiger Shroff's latest release Baaghi 4 has not only outrun its competitor The Bengal Files at the box office but also surpassed the earnings of Param Sundari. The film has crossed the ₹50 crore mark in India.

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 17 According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Baaghi 4 has minted 52.77 crore net in India so far on day 17. However, the earnings for day 17 are not out yet on the website.

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Performance Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4 opened on an average note, earning ₹12 crore on its first Friday. However, the film saw a mixed trend over the next few days.

It wrapped up its first week with a ₹44.5 crore business. The momentum, though, could not be sustained in the second week, as collections dropped sharply to ₹8.08 crore, marking an over 80% decline. Entering its third week, the film struggled further, managing just ₹0.07 crore on Day 15 and ₹0.12 crore on Day 16. Day 17 is expected to add only a marginal amount, going by the trend.

Besides Tiger Shroff in the lead, Baaghi 4 stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, Shreyas Talpade, Saurabh Sachdeva, Upendra Limaye and Sheeba Akashdeep Sabir in pivotal roles.

It marked Sandhu's official Bollywood debut.

Talking about her chemistry with Shroff, the Live Mint review of Baaghi 4 mentioned: “The heroine, Harnaz Kaur Sandhu, is eminently watchable and Tiger Shroff looks more and more like his handsome dad, which makes the super cheesy romance in slow motion palatable.”

“Speaking of the heroine, Harnaaz Sandhu is a treat to watch. She is not just beautiful, but can emote. Sure, the only clothes the villain provides her is lingerie, but she burns up the screen when she dances, and yes, crosses her legs,” it also read.

The film is directed by A. Harsha, marking his Hindi directorial debut. It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

The action-packed, high-octane film, running for 157 minutes, tells the story of a grief-stricken man who finds himself descending into chaos after surviving an attempted suicide by train.