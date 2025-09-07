Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 2: Tiger Shroff starrer slows down after strong start, mints THIS amount

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 2: Bollywood's latest film starring Tiger Shroff slowed down after a strong start as it witnessed 25% drop in earnings on second day. All eyes are on Sunday numbers for a successful weekend of the action-packed entertainer.

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 2 Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Tiger Shroff movie failed to impress fans on Day 2 as it did a business of ₹9 crore net in India. This brings two-day domestic collection total to ₹21 crore, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk.

Moving to footfalls, we find out that A Harsha directorial movie registered an overall 23.79% Hindi occupancy on Saturday, September 6.

Baaghi 4 worldwide Box Office Collection Sacnilk data reveals that the action thriller did a business of ₹17.15 crore gross globally, by raking in ₹3 crore gross in the overseas market.

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 1 Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X stated, “#Baaghi4 opens in double digits on Day 1, boosted by the *50% off* offer… The film's performance now hinges on its Saturday and Sunday growth.”

Another business analyst remarked, “#Baaghi4 collects ₹ 13.20 Cr on Day 1 | Saturday and Sunday film will eye healthy footfalls.”

According to Sacnilk the film collected ₹12 crore net in India on its opening day, but the filmmakers presented different numbers. The makers in a post on Instagram stated, "Day 1 = ₹13.20 CR 💥🔥The roar has just begun… thank you for all the love."

The biggest opener for Tiger Shroff post pandemic, features a runtime of 157 minutes. The filmmakers had to make 23 cuts for an ‘A’ certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Haven't watched Baaghi 4 yet? Have a look at its action-packed high-octane trailer here:

Baaghi 4 cast Besides lead actor Tiger Shroff, the ensemble cast features Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, Shreyas Talpade, Saurabh Sachdeva, Upendra Limaye, and Sheeba Akashdeep Sabir in pivotal roles.