Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 2: Tiger Shroff starrer slows down after strong start, mints THIS amount

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 2: Bollywood's latest film starring Tiger Shroff slowed down after a strong start as it witnessed 25% drop in earnings on second day. All eyes are on Sunday numbers for a successful weekend of the action-packed entertainer.
Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Tiger Shroff movie failed to impress fans on Day 2 as it did a business of ₹9 crore net in India. This brings two-day domestic collection total to ₹21 crore, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk.
Moving to footfalls, we find out that A Harsha directorial movie registered an overall 23.79% Hindi occupancy on Saturday, September 6.
Sacnilk data reveals that the action thriller did a business of ₹17.15 crore gross globally, by raking in ₹3 crore gross in the overseas market.
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X stated, “#Baaghi4 opens in double digits on Day 1, boosted by the *50% off* offer… The film's performance now hinges on its Saturday and Sunday growth.”
Another business analyst remarked, “#Baaghi4 collects ₹ 13.20 Cr on Day 1 | Saturday and Sunday film will eye healthy footfalls.”
According to Sacnilk the film collected ₹12 crore net in India on its opening day, but the filmmakers presented different numbers. The makers in a post on Instagram stated, "Day 1 = ₹13.20 CR 💥🔥The roar has just begun… thank you for all the love."
The biggest opener for Tiger Shroff post pandemic, features a runtime of 157 minutes. The filmmakers had to make 23 cuts for an ‘A’ certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
Haven't watched Baaghi 4 yet? Have a look at its action-packed high-octane trailer here:
Besides lead actor Tiger Shroff, the ensemble cast features Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, Shreyas Talpade, Saurabh Sachdeva, Upendra Limaye, and Sheeba Akashdeep Sabir in pivotal roles.
IMDb description states, “After surviving an attempted suicide by train, a grief-stricken man descends into chaos as reality blurs. His loved ones question what's real while a hidden truth draws him into a web of obsession and enduring love.”