Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 2: Tiger Shroff starrer slows down after strong start, mints THIS amount

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 2: Marking the biggest opener for Tiger Shroff post-pandemic, the film experienced 25% earnings drop in earnings on Day 2. Directed by A Harsha, the film faces stiff competition from other contemporary releases.

Fareha Naaz
Updated7 Sep 2025, 06:43 AM IST
Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 2: Tiger Shroff starrer made a strong debut on September 5 but has slowed down now.
Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 2: Tiger Shroff starrer made a strong debut on September 5 but has slowed down now.(Screengrab @YouTube | Trailer)

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 2: Bollywood's latest film starring Tiger Shroff slowed down after a strong start as it witnessed 25% drop in earnings on second day. All eyes are on Sunday numbers for a successful weekend of the action-packed entertainer.

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 2

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Tiger Shroff movie failed to impress fans on Day 2 as it did a business of 9 crore net in India. This brings two-day domestic collection total to 21 crore, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk.

Moving to footfalls, we find out that A Harsha directorial movie registered an overall 23.79% Hindi occupancy on Saturday, September 6.

Baaghi 4 worldwide Box Office Collection

Sacnilk data reveals that the action thriller did a business of 17.15 crore gross globally, by raking in 3 crore gross in the overseas market.

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 1

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X stated, “#Baaghi4 opens in double digits on Day 1, boosted by the *50% off* offer… The film's performance now hinges on its Saturday and Sunday growth.”

Another business analyst remarked, “#Baaghi4 collects 13.20 Cr on Day 1 | Saturday and Sunday film will eye healthy footfalls.”

According to Sacnilk the film collected 12 crore net in India on its opening day, but the filmmakers presented different numbers. The makers in a post on Instagram stated, "Day 1 = 13.20 CR 💥🔥The roar has just begun… thank you for all the love."

The biggest opener for Tiger Shroff post pandemic, features a runtime of 157 minutes. The filmmakers had to make 23 cuts for an ‘A’ certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Haven't watched Baaghi 4 yet? Have a look at its action-packed high-octane trailer here:

Baaghi 4 cast

Besides lead actor Tiger Shroff, the ensemble cast features Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, Shreyas Talpade, Saurabh Sachdeva, Upendra Limaye, and Sheeba Akashdeep Sabir in pivotal roles.

Baaghi 4 plot

IMDb description states, “After surviving an attempted suicide by train, a grief-stricken man descends into chaos as reality blurs. His loved ones question what's real while a hidden truth draws him into a web of obsession and enduring love.”

 
 
Bollywood NewsBollywood Films
