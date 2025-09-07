Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 3: Tiger Shroff's film maintains pace on weekend, inches close to ₹30 crore

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 3: Bollywood popular action hero Tiger Shroff is back with his latest release, Baaghi 4. The film saw a decent start at the box office. However, it saw its dip in earnings on its first Saturday, an unusual trend, owing to the Ganpati Visarjan.

Advertisement

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 3 According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Baaghi 4 minted ₹4.41 crore net so far on day 3. Notably, this is the early estimate on the website, based on morning and afternoon shows only.

The final figure will be out after the night shows.

Looking at the momentum, the film is likely to double its earnings for the day.

For now, the total earning of Baaghi 4 is ₹25.66 crore. The film is set to cross the ₹30 crore mark soon.

Baaghi 4 opened on Friday with an impressive ₹12 crore India net collection. However, the momentum slowed on Saturday, with earnings dipping to ₹9.25 crore, marking a 22.92% decline in collection.

Advertisement

On Sunday, Baaghi 4 registered an overall 18.78% Hindi occupancy across theatres so far. The film saw a steady rise in footfall through the day, beginning with 8.75% occupancy in the morning shows, which picked up significantly by the afternoon, reaching 28.81% occupancy.