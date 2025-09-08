Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 3: Tiger Shroff's movie crosses ₹30 crore mark on opening weekend

Arshdeep Kaur
Published8 Sep 2025, 08:56 AM IST
According to IMDb, the plot of the movie revolves around a grief-stricken man, played by Tiger.
According to IMDb, the plot of the movie revolves around a grief-stricken man, played by Tiger.

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 3: Tiger Shroff's action movie Baaghi 4 kick-started the opening weekend with over 30 crore, despite witnessing an unusual dip in earnings on its first Saturday due to Ganpati Visarjan.

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 3

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Baaghi 4 saw an 8.11% improvement in its Sunday earnings to collect 10 crore on Day 3. The movie had witnessed an unusual, yet significant dip of 22.92% on Saturday, to earn 9.25 crore.

Baaghi 4 opened on Friday, September 5, at 12 crore. This helped the movie cross the 30 crore mark during its opening weekend, collecting 31.25 crore in its first three days.

Baaghi 4 Day 3: Occupancy

Baaghi 4 had an overall 27.08% Hindi Occupancy on Sunday:

Morning Shows: 8.75%

Afternoon Shows: 28.81%

Evening Shows: 36.95%

Night Shows: 33.82%

Delhi-NCR had the highest number of shows for the movie, 792, and witnessed a 31.50% occupancy. Jaipur, Chennai, Lucknow, and Bengaluru witnessed the highest occupancy.

About Baaghi 4

Baaghi 4 marks the Hindi directorial debut of Kannada director A Harsha.

The movie stars Tiger Shroff alongside an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, Shreyas Talpade, Saurabh Sachdeva, Upendra Limaye, and Sheeba Akashdeep Sabir in key roles.

“After surviving an attempted suicide by train, a grief-stricken man descends into chaos as reality blurs. His loved ones question what's real while a hidden truth draws him into a web of obsession and enduring love,” said IMDb.

Baaghi 4 is clashing with Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files, which was also released on the same date.

