Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 3: Tiger Shroff's movie crosses ₹30 crore mark on opening weekend

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 3: Tiger Shroff's action movie Baaghi 4 kick-started the opening weekend with over ₹30 crore, despite witnessing an unusual dip in earnings on its first Saturday due to Ganpati Visarjan.

Film analyst Taran Adarsh said the movie is offering a 50% discount on Sunday, keeping the weekend numbers “respectable”.

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 3 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Baaghi 4 saw an 8.11% improvement in its Sunday earnings to collect ₹10 crore on Day 3. The movie had witnessed an unusual, yet significant dip of 22.92% on Saturday, to earn ₹9.25 crore.

Baaghi 4 opened on Friday, September 5, at ₹12 crore. This helped the movie cross the ₹30 crore mark during its opening weekend, collecting ₹31.25 crore in its first three days.

Baaghi 4 Day 3: Occupancy Baaghi 4 had an overall 27.08% Hindi Occupancy on Sunday:

Morning Shows: 8.75%

Afternoon Shows: 28.81%

Evening Shows: 36.95%

Night Shows: 33.82%

Delhi-NCR had the highest number of shows for the movie, 792, and witnessed a 31.50% occupancy. Jaipur, Chennai, Lucknow, and Bengaluru witnessed the highest occupancy.

About Baaghi 4 Baaghi 4 marks the Hindi directorial debut of Kannada director A Harsha.

The movie stars Tiger Shroff alongside an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, Shreyas Talpade, Saurabh Sachdeva, Upendra Limaye, and Sheeba Akashdeep Sabir in key roles.

According to IMDb, the plot of the movie revolves around a grief-stricken man, played by Tiger.

“After surviving an attempted suicide by train, a grief-stricken man descends into chaos as reality blurs. His loved ones question what's real while a hidden truth draws him into a web of obsession and enduring love,” said IMDb.

