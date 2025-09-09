Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 4: Tiger Shroff’s action drama sees a major dip on Monday, collects THIS much

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 4: Tiger Shroff’s latest release, Baaghi 4, enjoyed a strong run over the weekend but faced a slowdown as it entered its first Monday. The weekday slump impacted collections, bringing down the numbers after a fairly solid opening.

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Baaghi 4 collected ₹4.25 crore net on day 4. The final figures are expected to be updated after the night shows, with chances of the total increasing.

So far, the film has earned ₹35.5 crore at the domestic box office.

Despite Monday’s decline, Baaghi 4 is performing ahead of Vivek Agnihotri’s The Bengal Files, which released on the same day.

Baaghi 4 vs The Bengal Files Baaghi 4 opened strong with ₹12 crore on Friday. However, its collections fluctuated over the weekend — dropping to ₹9.25 crore on Saturday and bouncing back to ₹10 crore on Sunday. Monday turned out to be a challenge, as earnings dipped to ₹1.84 crore. Still, the film is ahead of The Bengal Files in overall box office numbers.

Meanwhile, Vivek Agnihotri’s The Bengal Files had a modest start at ₹1.75 crore on Friday. It witnessed steady weekend growth with ₹2.25 crore on Saturday (up 28.57%) and ₹2.75 crore on Sunday (up 22.22%). Like Baaghi 4, it too saw a drop on Monday, collecting just ₹1.10 crore.

Baaghi 4 shows across India On Monday, Baaghi 4 recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 15.56% across theatres, as per Sacnilk.

The film began the day with a low turnout, just 7.59% occupancy in morning shows. The numbers improved slightly to 13.92% in the afternoon, 16.68% in the evening, and peaked at 24.05% during night shows.

Among cities, the National Capital Region (NCR) led with 718 shows and an average occupancy of 18.5%. Mumbai followed with 490 shows and 18.75% occupancy. Jaipur, with only 128 shows, registered the highest occupancy at 25%. Chandigarh and Bengaluru performed steadily at 19.75% each, while Surat posted the lowest turnout at 6.25%.

About Baaghi 4 Baaghi 4 marks the official Hindi directorial debut of Kannada filmmaker A Harsha.