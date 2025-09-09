Subscribe

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 4: Tiger Shroff’s action drama sees a major dip on Monday, collects THIS much

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 4: According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Baaghi 4 collected 4.25 crore net on day 4.

Anjali Thakur
Published9 Sep 2025, 08:46 AM IST
The movie stars Sanjay Dutt and features Punjabi star Sonam Bajwa and Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu.
Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 4: Tiger Shroff’s latest release, Baaghi 4, enjoyed a strong run over the weekend but faced a slowdown as it entered its first Monday. The weekday slump impacted collections, bringing down the numbers after a fairly solid opening.

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Baaghi 4 collected 4.25 crore net on day 4. The final figures are expected to be updated after the night shows, with chances of the total increasing.

So far, the film has earned 35.5 crore at the domestic box office.

Despite Monday’s decline, Baaghi 4 is performing ahead of Vivek Agnihotri’s The Bengal Files, which released on the same day.

Baaghi 4 vs The Bengal Files

Baaghi 4 opened strong with 12 crore on Friday. However, its collections fluctuated over the weekend — dropping to 9.25 crore on Saturday and bouncing back to 10 crore on Sunday. Monday turned out to be a challenge, as earnings dipped to 1.84 crore. Still, the film is ahead of The Bengal Files in overall box office numbers.

Meanwhile, Vivek Agnihotri’s The Bengal Files had a modest start at 1.75 crore on Friday. It witnessed steady weekend growth with 2.25 crore on Saturday (up 28.57%) and 2.75 crore on Sunday (up 22.22%). Like Baaghi 4, it too saw a drop on Monday, collecting just 1.10 crore.

Baaghi 4 shows across India

On Monday, Baaghi 4 recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 15.56% across theatres, as per Sacnilk.

The film began the day with a low turnout, just 7.59% occupancy in morning shows. The numbers improved slightly to 13.92% in the afternoon, 16.68% in the evening, and peaked at 24.05% during night shows.

Among cities, the National Capital Region (NCR) led with 718 shows and an average occupancy of 18.5%. Mumbai followed with 490 shows and 18.75% occupancy. Jaipur, with only 128 shows, registered the highest occupancy at 25%. Chandigarh and Bengaluru performed steadily at 19.75% each, while Surat posted the lowest turnout at 6.25%.

About Baaghi 4

Baaghi 4 marks the official Hindi directorial debut of Kannada filmmaker A Harsha.

The film features Tiger Shroff in the lead alongside Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, Shreyas Talpade, Saurabh Sachdeva, Upendra Limaye, and Sheeba Akashdeep Sabir.

 
 
