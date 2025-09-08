Subscribe

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 4: Tiger Shroff's movie struggles after weekend, yet ahead of The Bengal Files

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 4: Tiger Shroff-starrer Baaghi 4 released on Friday. It is clashing with Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files at the box office.

Published8 Sep 2025, 06:58 PM IST
Baaghi 4 stars Tiger Shroff as Ronny.
Baaghi 4 stars Tiger Shroff as Ronny.(Screengrab @YouTube | Trailer)

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 4: Tiger Shroff's latest outing, Baaghi 4, saw a decent business after its release in theatres. The film wrapped up its first weekend. However, on Monday, the film witnessed a dip, owing to a working weekday.

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 4

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Baaghi 4 raked in 1.84 crore net so far on day 4. While this is an early estimate from the website, the earnings for the day are likely to double. The final figure will only be disclosed on the website after the night shows.

With this, the total business made by Shroff's Baaghi 4 is 33.09 crore.

Baaghi 4 is way ahead in the race at the ticket window against Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files. Both films were released on Friday.

 
 
