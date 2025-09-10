Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 5: Tiger Shroff movie loses steam, inches closer to ₹50 crore mark amid slowdown

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 5: Tiger Shroff's latest film slowed down after a decent start as it witnessed 10.22% drop in earnings on fifth day in theatres. This follows significant drop in revenue on first Monday. All eyes are on the remaining two days of the first weekend of the action-packed entertainer.

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 5 Bollywood's latest film directed by A Harsha failed to impress fans on Day 5 as it did a business of ₹4.04 crore net in India, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. This brings five-day domestic collection of Tiger Shroff starrer to ₹39.79 crore net. The film raked in ₹12 crore net in India on its opening day, September 5.

However, the filmmakers in a post on Instagram on Tuesday announced that Baaghi 4 collected ₹42.54 cror net in India during its 4-day run. “Day 4 = ₹42.54 Cr 🚀 All thanks to your unstoppable love and support ♥️,” the caption to the post states.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the movie witnessed dwindling footfalls on Tuesday, September 9. It recorded an overall 21.71% Hindi occupancy on Day 5.

Baaghi 4 currently stands as eight highest grossing movie for Tiger Shroff and ninth highest grosser for Sanjay Dutt, Sacnilk reported.

Baaghi 4 worldwide Box Office Collection At the worldwide box office, Baaghi 4 minted ₹49 crore gross in 4 days out of which ₹6.25 crore gross came from the overseas market.

Baaghi 4 cast The biggest opener for Tiger Shroff post pandemic, features Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, Shreyas Talpade, Saurabh Sachdeva, Upendra Limaye and Sheeba Akashdeep Sabir in significant roles.