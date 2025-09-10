Subscribe

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 5: Tiger Shroff movie loses steam, inches closer to ₹50 crore mark amid slowdown

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 5: A Harsha helmed film starring Tiger Shroff, faced a slowdown on Day 5 despite decent start. All eyes are on the remaining two days of the first weekend of the action-packed entertainer.

Fareha Naaz
Published10 Sep 2025, 07:59 AM IST
Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 5: Tiger Shroff starrer is moving closer to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50 crore mark after a strong debut on September 5.
Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 5: Tiger Shroff starrer is moving closer to ₹50 crore mark after a strong debut on September 5.(Screengrab @YouTube | Trailer)

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 5: Tiger Shroff's latest film slowed down after a decent start as it witnessed 10.22% drop in earnings on fifth day in theatres. This follows significant drop in revenue on first Monday. All eyes are on the remaining two days of the first weekend of the action-packed entertainer.

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 5

Bollywood's latest film directed by A Harsha failed to impress fans on Day 5 as it did a business of 4.04 crore net in India, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. This brings five-day domestic collection of Tiger Shroff starrer to 39.79 crore net. The film raked in 12 crore net in India on its opening day, September 5.

However, the filmmakers in a post on Instagram on Tuesday announced that Baaghi 4 collected 42.54 cror net in India during its 4-day run. “Day 4 = 42.54 Cr 🚀 All thanks to your unstoppable love and support ♥️,” the caption to the post states.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the movie witnessed dwindling footfalls on Tuesday, September 9. It recorded an overall 21.71% Hindi occupancy on Day 5.

Baaghi 4 currently stands as eight highest grossing movie for Tiger Shroff and ninth highest grosser for Sanjay Dutt, Sacnilk reported.

Baaghi 4 worldwide Box Office Collection

At the worldwide box office, Baaghi 4 minted 49 crore gross in 4 days out of which 6.25 crore gross came from the overseas market.

Baaghi 4 cast

The biggest opener for Tiger Shroff post pandemic, features Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, Shreyas Talpade, Saurabh Sachdeva, Upendra Limaye and Sheeba Akashdeep Sabir in significant roles.

More about Baaghi 4

Made with a budget of 80 crore, the action-packed high-octane features runtime of 157 minutes. IMDb description states, “After surviving an attempted suicide by train, a grief-stricken man descends into chaos as reality blurs. His loved ones question what's real while a hidden truth draws him into a web of obsession and enduring love.”

