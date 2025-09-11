Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 6: Tiger Shroff starrer fails to hold steady ground, sees massive 43% drop in revenue

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 6: Tiger Shroff starrer action thriller has slowed down considerably at the box office as indicated by the steadily declining figures over the past three days. All eyes are on last day of the first weekend of A Harsha directorial movie.

Bollywood's latest film, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment made a decent start. However, it is struggling to retain momentum amid dwindling figures.

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 6 The action-packed entertainer raked in ₹2.29 crore net in India on Day 6, a day after it did a business of ₹4 crore net, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. Tiger Shroff's biggest opener post pandemic collected ₹42.05 crore net during its 6-day run in theatres. On its opening day, September 5, the film raked in ₹12 crore net in India.

Reportedly made on a budget of 80 crores, the movie is unlikely to break even in the first 7 days. Prime Video acquired exclusive streaming rights for Tiger Shroff movie for a massive ₹50 crore, while Zee Cinema bagged the satellite (television) rights for ₹25 crore, according to the report by Pinkvilla. Thus, the filmmakers collected a total of ₹92 crore from non-theatrical revenue.

Corresponding to falling numbers, Baaghi 4 saw falling footfalls as it registered an overall 9.79 percent Hindi occupancy on Wednesday. However, the filmmakers in a post on Instagram on September 10 said that Baaghi 4 collected ₹47.24 crore net in India during its 5-day run and grossed ₹65.74 crore globally in the same period.

Baaghi 4 worldwide Box Office Collection According to Sacnilk, Baaghi 4 raked in ₹54 crore gross in 5 days at the worldwide box office out of which ₹6.25 crore gross earnings came from the overseas market.

Baaghi 4 cast The A rated movie with a gripping narrative features action, romance, and emotions. The ensemble cast features Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, Shreyas Talpade, Saurabh Sachdeva, Upendra Limaye and Sheeba Akashdeep Sabir in pivotal roles.

Baaghi 4 currently stands as eight highest grossing movie for Tiger Shroff and seventh highest grosser for Sanjay Dutt, Sacnilk reported.

More about Baaghi 4 The action-packed high-octane movie, featuring a runtime of 157 minutes, revolves a grief-stricken man who descends into chaos after surviving an attempted suicide by train. “His loved ones question what's real while a hidden truth draws him into a web of obsession and enduring love,” IMDb description states.