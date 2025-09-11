Subscribe

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 6: Tiger Shroff starrer fails to hold steady ground, sees massive 43% drop in revenue

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 6: Tiger Shroff's movie is facing challenges in maintaining momentum amid dwindling figures. It saw a massive 43% drop in earnings on Wednesday.

Fareha Naaz
Updated11 Sep 2025, 09:01 AM IST
Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 6: Tiger Shroff's action-packed entertainer registered an overall 9.79 percent Hindi occupancy on Wednesday.
Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 6: Tiger Shroff's action-packed entertainer registered an overall 9.79 percent Hindi occupancy on Wednesday.(Screengrab @YouTube | Trailer)

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 6: Tiger Shroff starrer action thriller has slowed down considerably at the box office as indicated by the steadily declining figures over the past three days. All eyes are on last day of the first weekend of A Harsha directorial movie.

Bollywood's latest film, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment made a decent start. However, it is struggling to retain momentum amid dwindling figures.

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 6

The action-packed entertainer raked in 2.29 crore net in India on Day 6, a day after it did a business of 4 crore net, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. Tiger Shroff's biggest opener post pandemic collected 42.05 crore net during its 6-day run in theatres. On its opening day, September 5, the film raked in 12 crore net in India.

Reportedly made on a budget of 80 crores, the movie is unlikely to break even in the first 7 days. Prime Video acquired exclusive streaming rights for Tiger Shroff movie for a massive 50 crore, while Zee Cinema bagged the satellite (television) rights for 25 crore, according to the report by Pinkvilla. Thus, the filmmakers collected a total of 92 crore from non-theatrical revenue.

Corresponding to falling numbers, Baaghi 4 saw falling footfalls as it registered an overall 9.79 percent Hindi occupancy on Wednesday. However, the filmmakers in a post on Instagram on September 10 said that Baaghi 4 collected 47.24 crore net in India during its 5-day run and grossed 65.74 crore globally in the same period.

Baaghi 4 worldwide Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, Baaghi 4 raked in 54 crore gross in 5 days at the worldwide box office out of which 6.25 crore gross earnings came from the overseas market.

Baaghi 4 cast

The A rated movie with a gripping narrative features action, romance, and emotions. The ensemble cast features Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, Shreyas Talpade, Saurabh Sachdeva, Upendra Limaye and Sheeba Akashdeep Sabir in pivotal roles.

Baaghi 4 currently stands as eight highest grossing movie for Tiger Shroff and seventh highest grosser for Sanjay Dutt, Sacnilk reported.

More about Baaghi 4

The action-packed high-octane movie, featuring a runtime of 157 minutes, revolves a grief-stricken man who descends into chaos after surviving an attempted suicide by train. “His loved ones question what's real while a hidden truth draws him into a web of obsession and enduring love,” IMDb description states.

