'Baaghi 4' Day 1 box office collection: Tiger Shroff's film opens to steady start at the box office, mints THIS much

'Baaghi 4, the latest entry in the popular action franchise, opened in cinemas on Friday with an estimated ₹12 crore in box office collections on Day 1. While the number marks a solid start, the film’s performance showed mixed audience turnout across various regions of India.

The Hindi (2D) version of the film recorded 22.16% occupancy in morning shows, which slightly increased to 26.37% in the afternoon, and 27.51% in the evening. Despite being part of a well-known series, the film didn’t manage to draw large crowds consistently throughout the day.

A trade analyst noted, “For a franchise like Baaghi, expectations are always high. The ₹12 crore figure is decent, but not extraordinary. The coming days will be crucial to judge its long-term success.”

Theatre Occupancy for ‘Baaghi 4’ In terms of regional performance, Jaipur led the way with the highest overall occupancy at 48.67%, peaking at 58% in the evening. Chennai followed closely, with an overall occupancy of 42.67%, showing steady engagement across all showtimes. Lucknow and Kolkata also performed well, with 38.33% and 34% overall occupancy respectively.

The National Capital Region (NCR) maintained a balanced turnout throughout the day, recording 28% overall occupancy, with a rise to 32% in the evening. Cities like Bengaluru and Chandigarh also showed moderate engagement, crossing the 25% mark in overall occupancy.

However, not all regions responded equally well. Cities such as Surat, Pune, and Ahmedabad showed weaker numbers. Surat had the lowest overall occupancy at 11%, while Pune stood at 16.67%, and Ahmedabad at 20%. Evening shows in these cities saw limited improvement.

A theatre manager in Mumbai explained, “The action genre still has an audience, but it’s clear that not all regions are reacting the same way. The buzz is strong in the north, but less so in the west.”